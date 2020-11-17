Governor Mike DeWine announced yesterday at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide-curfew for Ohio starting tomorrow. The curfew will run for 21 days, ending on Dec. 10 at 5 a.m.
The curfew does not apply to individuals who need to be at work, have an emergency or are in need of medical attention.
The penalty for violating a state health order is a second-degree misdemeanor.
DeWine said the intent of the curfew is not to stop people from getting groceries, a carry-out and/or drive-thru meal or delivery.
He asked Ohioans to practice “common sense,” in reference to the curfew.
Additionally on Nov. 19, bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other locations where maintaining mask-wearing is “difficult or impossible” will be reevaluated to see if closing them is necessary.
The curfew comes after DeWine’s press conference on Nov. 12, when he reissued the July 23 mask order.
He also included three other additions to the order:
Businesses must post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances.
Businesses are responsible for ensuring employees and patrons are in compliance with the mask order.
The newly formed Retail Compliance Unit will ensure compliance.
On Nov. 16, DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a revised health order to limit mass gatherings. Events in congregate facilities are to follow certain restrictions:
No socializing or activities in open congregate areas.
Guests must be seated at all times; traditional actions at events are permitted.
Masks must be worn at all times unless food or beverage is being actively consumed.
The order however does not apply to religious observances due to First Amendment protections. The order went into effect Nov. 17.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Nov. 17, Ohio has 312,443 cases and 5,772 deaths. Wood county has 3,842 cases and 105 deaths.
DeWine has been using the increasing number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations as reasons why Ohioans need to follow COVID-safe guidelines.
“I’m also asking each Ohioan every day to do at least one thing that reduces your contact with others,” DeWine wrote in a tweet.
“Each one of us will make a difference. If we can cut down contacts by 20-25 percent, this will make a difference.”
For more information regarding the curfew and other COVID-19 information, go to governor.ohio.gov.
