Ohio Senate 2nd District
Joel O'Dorisio - Democrat
O’Dorisio is a local business owner, BGSU professor and executive member of the American Association of University Professors for the university. Some goals of his campaign include investing in public education, providing affordable healthcare and increasing the minimum wage. According to Ballotpedia, he is running “to represent working families in our community,” he wrote. Beyond his campaign, O’Dorisio is an artist, glass blower and sculptor, teaching art curriculum at BGSU.
He defeated Reem Subei in the 2nd District Democratic primary in April by 4%.
Theresa Gavarone - Republican
Theresa Gaverone is the current 2nd District representative of the Ohio Senate and is campaigning for re-election. The key issues of her campaign include protecting small businesses, improving the health of Lake Erie, supporting local agriculture and more. From 2016 to 2019, Gavarone represented District 3 of the Ohio House of Representatives. She also co-owns Mr. Spots with her husband, Jim, and is a licensed attorney.
She was uncontested in the April Republican primary for 2nd District.
3rd Congressional District
Laurel Johnson - Democrat
Johnson is a dispensary agent with a year’s worth of political experience interning in the Ohio Senate for Edna Brown. Laurel has a B.A. in Communication studies from Kent State University and is running with the Democratic Party. Laurel supports automatic mailings for absentee ballots and would like to work towards an increase in secure drop boxes for voters, combating gerrymandering by including thorough oversight in the redistricting process and holding town meetings before districts are finalized, increasing corporate taxes to help support education and restoring clean energy standards that were reduced through HB6.
Haraz N. Ghanbari - Republican
Ghanbari is a State Representative serving his first term in the Ohio House and he is a U.S. Naval Officer with two decades of military experience. Haraz graduated from Kent State in 2004, U.S. Naval War College in 2016, and he has a master’s degree from the University of Toledo, 2019. Haraz is running with the Republican party and supports having early, absentee and in-person voting and wants to keep funding the Postal Service. Haraz also supports ending gerrymandering, increased funding and student learning in the education system and increasing clean energy production.
5th Congressional District
Bob Latta - Republican
Incumbent Congressman Latta has served Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007. He received his B.A. at Bowling Green State University (1978), and his J.D. at the University of Toledo College of Law (1981). Latta serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Subcommittee on Communication and Technology, the Subcommittee on Energy and the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. He also serves as a Deputy Whip and co-chairs the Rural Broadband Caucus and the Congressional Propane Caucus.
He advocates for economic prosperity and job creation for Americans in Northwest and West Central Ohio. His plans are to balance the budget, maintain a strong national defense and implement common sense government reforms.
Nick Rubando - Democrat
Rubando is running for Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District against Incumbent Bob Latta. He attended Indiana University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Rubando works for the Toledo Metroparks, and previously worked for a tech start-up aimed to make healthy living easy and affordable for Americans. Through his years of experience, he has volunteered for campaigns, including President Barack Obama’s campaign, and reached out into the community to help those in need.
He supports expanding healthcare, improving the economy and environmental protection. He plans to create a movement for everyday people, fight for communities and find common sense approaches to injustice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.