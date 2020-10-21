State - Graphic by Andrea Kremer and Hunter Huffman
Ohio Senate 2nd District

Joel O'Dorisio - Democrat

Joel O'Dorisio - Photo via academeblog.org

Joel O'Dorisio

O’Dorisio is a local business owner, BGSU professor and executive member of the American Association of University Professors for the university. Some goals of his campaign include investing in public education, providing affordable healthcare and increasing the minimum wage. According to Ballotpedia, he is running “to represent working families in our community,” he wrote. Beyond his campaign, O’Dorisio is an artist, glass blower and sculptor, teaching art curriculum at BGSU.

He defeated Reem Subei in the 2nd District Democratic primary in April by 4%.

 

Theresa Gavarone - Republican

Theresa Gavarone - Photo via ohiosenate.gov

Theresa Gavarone

Theresa Gaverone is the current 2nd District representative of the Ohio Senate and is campaigning for re-election. The key issues of her campaign include protecting small businesses, improving the health of Lake Erie, supporting local agriculture and more. From 2016 to 2019, Gavarone represented District 3 of the Ohio House of Representatives. She also co-owns Mr. Spots with her husband, Jim, and is a licensed attorney.

She was uncontested in the April Republican primary for 2nd District.

 

3rd Congressional District

Laurel Johnson - Democrat

Laurel Johnson - Photo via Twitter

Laurel Johnson

Johnson is a dispensary agent with a year’s worth of political experience interning in the Ohio Senate for Edna Brown. Laurel has a B.A. in Communication studies from Kent State University and is running with the Democratic Party. Laurel supports automatic mailings for absentee ballots and would like to work towards an increase in secure drop boxes for voters, combating gerrymandering by including thorough oversight in the redistricting process and holding town meetings before districts are finalized, increasing corporate taxes to help support education and restoring clean energy standards that were reduced through HB6.

 

Haraz N. Ghanbari - Republican

Haraz Ghanbari - Photo via ohiohouse.gov

Haraz N. Ghanbari

Ghanbari is a State Representative serving his first term in the Ohio House and he is a U.S. Naval Officer with two decades of military experience. Haraz graduated from Kent State in 2004, U.S. Naval War College in 2016, and he has a master’s degree from the University of Toledo, 2019. Haraz is running with the Republican party and supports having early, absentee and in-person voting and wants to keep funding the Postal Service. Haraz also supports ending gerrymandering, increased funding and student learning in the education system and increasing clean energy production.

 

5th Congressional District

Bob Latta - Republican

Bob Latta - Photo via latta.house.gov

Bob Latta

Incumbent Congressman Latta has served Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2007. He received his B.A. at Bowling Green State University (1978), and his J.D. at the University of Toledo College of Law (1981). Latta serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Subcommittee on Communication and Technology, the Subcommittee on Energy and the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. He also serves as a Deputy Whip and co-chairs the Rural Broadband Caucus and the Congressional Propane Caucus.

He advocates for economic prosperity and job creation for Americans in Northwest and West Central Ohio. His plans are to balance the budget, maintain a strong national defense and implement common sense government reforms.

 

Nick Rubando - Democrat

Nick Rubando - Photo via ballotpedia.org

Nick Rubando

Rubando is running for Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District against Incumbent Bob Latta. He attended Indiana University,  where he received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Rubando works for the Toledo Metroparks, and previously worked for a tech start-up aimed to make healthy living easy and affordable for Americans. Through his years of experience, he has volunteered for campaigns, including President Barack Obama’s campaign, and reached out into the community to help those in need.

He supports expanding healthcare, improving the economy and environmental protection. He plans to create a movement for everyday people, fight for communities and find common sense approaches to injustice.

Get to know the candidates, issues on ballot: Local election

