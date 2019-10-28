The reporters at Falcon Media have compiled everything you need to know to head to the polls as an informed voter on Election Day.
This voting guide includes the ins and outs of this year’s local elections. To find out more about specific candidates and issues that affect those living, working and going to school in Bowling Green and Wood County, head to BGFalconMedia.com or pick up a special edition print issue in newsstands all over the city and BGSU campus.
In this voting guide, readers will find information detailing polling locations, profiles on the City Council candidates and why it is important that people express their right to vote according to members of organizations like BGSU Votes. Articles and guides are balanced and inclusive of all political beliefs.
The BG News print voting guide is a resource to bring to the voting booth with you to help you make informed decisions on candidates and issues. Grab your copy from stands all over campus and in downtown Bowling Green starting Oct. 28.
