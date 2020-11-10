On Nov. 7, Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States of America. And with a new presidency comes new political actions and policies. According to The Washington Post, here’s what to expect from the Biden administration on day one.
New COVID-19 task force
On Nov. 9, President-elect Biden and his transition team announced the formation of a new coronavirus task force. One of the members of the newly-minted task force, Rick Bright, was fired by President Trump in April after blowing the whistle on the administration ignoring early COVID-19 warnings. The full list of members can be found here.
Rejoining the Paris Climate Accords
One of the biggest promises from the Biden campaign from the beginning has been rejoining the Paris Climate Accords. The agreement, which was signed in 2015 by President Obama, was given exit notice by Trump in 2017. According to the UNFCCC website, “The Paris Agreement central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the agreement aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change.”
Rejoining the World Health Organization
Trump announced that America would be leaving the World Health Organization this year after the organization “declined to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party,” according to the U.S. Department of State. Parting ways with WHO would have officially taken place on July 6, 2021, but with Biden now the president-elect, he will seek to rejoin WHO as soon as he takes office.
Repeal ‘Muslim Ban’
One of Trump’s first executive orders as president in 2017 was to implement a travel ban on Muslim-majority countries. The executive order, which has been given the name ‘Muslim ban’ by detractors, was seen by many as a xenophobic maneuver. Biden plans to reverse the order upon taking office.
Restore 'dreamers' program
Trump has consistently expressed anti-immigration sentiments and enacted anti-immigration policies during his presidency. One such program — the “dreamers” plan, by which children illegally brought into the country have the ability to stay in the country — will be reinstated by the Biden administration.
