Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3, 2019 and the message the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation would like to extend is “everyone has something to give.” This is a day where everyone should think about what they can do to help others through a gift of time, donation or voice.
This year the BGCC Foundation will host a radio remote with Clint Corpe of The Morning Show on WBGU 88.1 at Biggby Coffee. Biggby Coffee, 215 E. Wooster St., will donate half of all sales on Giving Tuesday to the Foundation.
The foundation encourages community members to stop by between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to make donations and purchase a coffee. Chamber Investors who are also participating in Giving Tuesday are invited to sign up for a spot to talk about their event during this special-edition show. Call the BGCC office at 419-353-7945 to sign up; however, time slots are limited, so call soon.
In addition, the foundation has a donor who will match every dollar donated to the foundation on Giving Tuesday up to $2,000.
“We would like to thank Greg Kegler owner/operator of the BG location of You Move Me for this generous offer. This was a very heartwarming gesture and we are so grateful for his understanding of the foundation’s importance to the community,” Mary Hinkelman, executive director of BGCC, said.
Ben and Jen Waddington, owners of Waddington Jewelers also agreed to assist with Giving Tuesday donations. For each donation of $50 or more, the foundation will have a certificate that can be redeemed at Waddington Jewelers for an exclusive lapel pin of the new Bowling Green Brand Logo. Supplies will be limited, so donors should stop by early for a better chance of receiving a pin.
The foundation was established for the sponsorships and donations that fund the Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade, the Bowling Green Community Fireworks and scholarships. Any funds received are allocated for the purpose the donor selects.
Hinkelman commented, ”Traditions bind a community and resonate with neighboring communities that this is a great place to live. These events do come with a big price tag attached to them and fundraising is a difficult task. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and people who make donations that allow these events to happen. I always want to make sure that we are good stewards of these donations and that donors are proud to have their name attached to the event.”
The BGCC also has a need for volunteers, goods and services for these events and are happy to utilize anything range of skills in the community.
The giving won’t stop after the radio program. Donations and sign-ups can be completed through the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/BGChamberofCommerce/, on the website at www.bgchamber.net/Foundation/ or by stopping at the office in the Four Corners Center, 130 S. Main St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
