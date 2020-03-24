On Thursday, several groups are co-sponsoring a drive-through food pantry from 2-4 p.m. in the First United Methodist parking lot.
All students, faculty, staff and community members can take advantage of the food pantry. Volunteers will direct pantry goers as they drive into the FUM parking lot. Those without vehicles will be accommodated.
The BGSU Center for Public Impact, Food for Thought of Toledo, United Way Wood County and First United Methodist co-sponsored the mobile food pantry, along with Huntington Bank.
There are no requirements besides providing an ID and wanting free, healthy food.
If you can’t make it to this pantry, visit the United Way’s website for more resources.
