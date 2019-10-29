Let’s admit it: coffee is essential for most, and coffee shops are the biggest perk. The cozy, calm and laidback environment of a coffee shop makes it one of the best places to study or hang out with friends.
Bowling Green has a few coffee shops, but sometimes exploring other coffee shops can be rewarding, as each cup of coffee is made differently. Outside of Bowling Green, these are venues that produce incredible cups of coffee that you have to try.
The Flying Joe - Perrysburg, Ohio (11.2 miles)
The Flying Joe is a coffee shop located 15 minutes north of Bowling Green. It is located in the Levis Commons mall and a great stop to make before seeing a movie. The Flying Joe specializes in serving coffee and cocktails. Founded in 2007, the coffee shop was created by Air Force veterans who traveled the world. This small coffee shop makes a great environment for studying and contributes to local artists by selling local apparel from Maumee and Toledo. Merchandise is available at their website, theflyingjoe.com, or you can purchase it from inside their beautiful cafe.
Coffee Amici - Findlay, Ohio (25.5 miles)
Coffee Amici is a great place to hangout and do homework in the afternoon or attend live music performances of local groups at night. Their coffee beans are also locally made in Columbus, Ohio, by the Crimson Cup. Only 27 minutes away, this Findlay coffee shop is a car ride away from endless coffee, smoothies, teas and sweets. Better yet, they have free wifi.
SIP Coffee - Toledo, Ohio (27.1 miles)
SIP (“Socially Infused People”) Coffee is a 31-minute drive to amazing cookies and coffee. SIP Coffee follows the casual environment for students but has two levels of social interaction. The facility has an upstairs that provides a quiet place to study and a downstairs that allows social gatherings to occur. Even better, this coffee shop allows you to rent a conference room for $20 an hour.
It is the perfect environment for interacting with a large group of friends, meeting with potential clients for student business owners or allowing yourself more space to study for a quick hour. This shop offers more than just coffee; lemonade, salad and cookies are also on the menu. The shop participates in Toledo’s annual Coffee Quest each May. The Coffee Quest is a fun event that allows anyone to visit several local coffee shops and win prizes. At the very least, everyone should participate in this fun event. SIP is always a great place to study, relax and buy a quick drink.
Down Thyme Cafe - Fremont, Ohio (28.2 miles)
Ever have some downtime? Go for a 40-minute drive to Down Thyme Cafe. Now, coffee is enough to get anyone excited, but they also serve ice cream. There are even special deals like any size coffee for $1 before 7:30 a.m. or $1 off ice cream on Tuesdays. This quirky area has special performances or skits during the day by entertainers. The cafe also collaborates with local businesses for coupons and deals so you can get handmade coffee mugs. It’s a perfect hangout spot to get caffeine and dessert.
Cabin Fever Coffee - Defiance, Ohio (45 miles)
If you want to take a short weekend road trip out of town, Cabin Fever is the perfect spot to take a group of friends. In an hour’s worth of travel time, you could be enjoying the warm comfort of a cabin and enjoy a good Americano. Not only do they produce simple lattes or mochas, they also serve frappes and bubble tea. In addition to their specialty drinks, they have a long list of sandwiches and wrapsz. As the cafe produces the cozy feel of a lodge cabin, they also have a small gift shop with coffee decor and a large selection of candies to bring back with you.
