Bowling Green’s government looks to invest in city properties this spring.
City Council pushed forward resolutions to purchase three downtown properties at its April 1 meeting. These include 130 S. Main St., a drive-thru Huntington Bank and a parking lot just south of the Police Division building.
Though Council has yet to accept these purchases, the group worked to move these and other resolutions to second reading to speed the process along.
Mike Aspacher, Council president, said the government is dedicated to ensuring the “vitality of downtown” and that the purchases were “city efforts to do just that.”
He said a main reason for purchasing the Main Street building was its role in housing members of the Four Corners Center, a consortium of city events and planning groups. By owning the property, he said, the city could ensure Four Corners members would stay equipped to tackle city events.
Aspacher said the other two purchases also had their uses: purchase of the parking lot would help city parking operations in the area remain efficient, and the purchase of the drive-thru could lead to more development of event-friendly city buildings. He said a plan for the bank was to turn it into a set of restrooms after purchase.
At-large member Bruce Jeffers also approved of the purchases, though he added the decision to purchase quickly was spearheaded by Mayor Richard Edwards and the city Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter. He said their two offices wanted to jump on the offer because of its value at the time and that it was the Council’s responsibility to act on those decisions as quickly as possible.
Council member Sandy Rowland agreed, saying it was important to push buying the property now because it would become “more expensive in the future.”
Though Council voted unanimously to move votes for the purchases forward a week, not all people in the Council chambers approved the rush.
Nathan Eberly, a financial consultant and former candidate for City Council, addressed the chamber at the start of the meeting, advising the Council to reconsider approving the purchases so soon without proper realty consultation.
Eberly also questioned the Council’s decision to spend so much money, despite its relatively tight budget.
Members also voted to declare emergencies for multiple resolutions, including one related to the property purchases, to ensure the ordinances go into effect as soon as they are approved and signed by Edwards. These also include resolutions for road salt contracts and planned city park building construction expenditures.
Council held another public meeting to discuss the viability of banning single-use plastic bags in the city. The Community Improvement Committee presented a study about the subject and heard citizen opinions, but no decision was made about the policy.
Committee member Mark Hollenbaugh summed up the meeting by saying work on this policy is “not a simple matter.”
He said the committee planned to publicly meet again May 6 to discuss and study the matter further.
Council also voted to:
— Contract out work on a Poe Road project and the I-75 roundabout project.
— Alter assorted city- and city-based service fees.
— Change policy toward food truck use in the city.
Council will next meet April 15. Neither Rowland nor Edwards will be in attendance, so Aspacher will act as mayor that meeting.
