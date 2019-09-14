Over the summer, local shops, the Wood County Public Library and the Wood County Historical Center have been displaying the new Traveling Wall Banners throughout Bowling Green. In 2018, the banners were created by the Bowling Green Convention & Visitors Bureau and a community committee to promote the city-wide brand: ‘Think BG, OH.’
In excitement for promoting the banners, between May 20 and June 16, the Wood County Historical Center & Museum and Visit BG OH hosted a selfie contest, according to a Facebook event. Visitors were encouraged to take a selfie with the banners and post it to social media using the hashtags #ThinkBGOH and #WoodCountyMuseum. Participants were entered into a contest to win a prize.
The visitor’s bureau, downtown organizations, BGSU, BG City Schools and the Wood County Hospital have all adopted the logo and brand so far. However, Wendy Chambers, the Executive Director of the CVB, says “everyone is welcome to use our community-wide logo.”
The new brand represents what it means to “learn, live, grow, work and play” in the Bowling Green community: “to learn at the schools and universities, live and raise a family here, grow a business or industry, work for an employer and have fun and visit our vibrant downtown, tour a museum or attend one of our many events,” Chambers says.
BGSU President Rodney Rodgers and Chambers both suggested the banners be moved to the old location of the Student Book Exchange store on the corner of Wooster and Manville. Chambers says, “the location is perfect for welcoming back our students and their parents to BG.”
The newest edition to the collection of banners include the Think BG, OH Magazine Photo Booth, which will be making an appearance at the Black Swamp Arts Festival on Sept. 6-8 and at the Firefly Nights Festival on Oct. 18. It is currently located at the Four Corners Center on Main St. and Wooster.
The logo and brand name are present on ohiohasit.com. BG’s city profile says, “think Bowling Green, Ohio for your next meeting, convention, or event! Bowling Green is full of personality, places to go, and plenty of opportunities for all.”
