Safety Director Lori Tretter has declared a snow emergency for the City of Bowling Green effective at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021.
In order to allow more time to identify and notify those who park on the street and to give those who park on the street more time to move their vehicle, an extra hour has been granted to move vehicles from snow streets. As such, vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs by no later than 3:00 pm. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
