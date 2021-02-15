Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Storm total snowfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches expected through Tuesday afternoon. Localized higher amounts may be possible for areas near the lakeshore and Snowbelt region. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute and the morning commute on Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more intense round of heavy snow will move in this evening and bring significant accumulations across the region overnight through early Tuesday morning. Additional snow amounts will be in the range of 6 to 10 inches by Tuesday morning. Localized higher amounts over 12 inches are possible in areas closer to the lakeshore and Snowbelt region with the potential of more intense snow bands and lake enhancement. This will allow for storm total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches across the warning area. Northeast winds will increase and becoming gusty up to 30 mph this evening through Tuesday morning which may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as cold as the single digits to near zero degrees are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&