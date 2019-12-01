The holidays can be a depressing time for some families who aren’t as fortunate as others. The ACT BG Christmas Elves is a program in the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce that aims to alleviate some families’ struggles during Christmas time.
The beneficiaries of the Christmas Elves are the Cocoon Shelter, The Brown Bag Food Project and Christmas Dreams put on by Thayer Family Dealerships. A list of locations for the donation boxes can be found on the event's Facebook page.
The program’s donation boxes will be out until Dec. 9 and the wreath auction at Brookdale will be on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Visit the wreath auction’s Facebook page for more information on how to participate.
