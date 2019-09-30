Toward the end of August, the Bowling Green Police Division received 10 reports of vehicles being broken into on the east side of the city. According to an article published on Sept. 25 on bgindependentmedia.org, BGPD accounted for two more incidents on South College Drive.
One owner told BG Independent Media, “his vehicle had been left unlocked, and someone reportedly stole a Pedal Commander throttle response controller, valued at $250. Also missing were three $10 Chick-Fil-A gift cards.” The other owner said as quoted, “someone entered her van and stole about $3 in loose change … she had locked her van, but left the rear windows down about three inches.”
In March of the 2019 spring semester last school year, police responded to a call about a car which had been broken into by way of a smashed window. Upon further investigation, they reported more than 50 vehicles with broken windows in a two-mile radius. Four suspects were arrested for “criminal damaging, criminal trespass, criminal tools and receiving stolen property,” according to the BGPD website.
Although Bowling Green is a relatively safe city, given an ‘A’ rating in the crime category by areavibes.com, it is not prone to criminal activity. In a post on bowlinggreenpolice.org, BGPD reminded people to “not leave anything valuable in your car, to keep the interior of your vehicle clutter free and to park in well lit areas to lower your risk of being a victim.” Additionally, if valuable items must be stored in the car, the safest place to put them is in the trunk.
Anyone who has information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at (419) 352-1131, or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.
