Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE OVER THE MID-MISSISSIPPI VALLEY REGION WILL MOVE QUICKLY NORTHEAST TOWARDS THE UPPER OHIO RIVER VALLEY REGION TONIGHT. THE STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING MIXED PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA AND WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATED WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY START AS SNOW THIS EVENING. THE PRECIPITATION COULD BE OF MODERATE TO BRIEFLY HEAVY INTENSITY AT TIMES IN THE EVENING. THEN, A BRIEF PERIOD OF A WINTRY MIX WITH FREEZING RAIN IS THEN POSSIBLE LATER IN THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT BEFORE TRANSITIONING BACK TO ALL SNOW THURSDAY MORNING. ICING ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE FOCUSED FROM MANSFIELD TO AKRON AND POINTS SOUTH WHEREAS THE HIGHER SNOWFALL WILL BE NORTH OF THERE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&