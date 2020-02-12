The suspect in the Feb. 9 Bowling Green shooting was arrested on charges of attempted murder on Wednesday. James Jermaine Starks Jackson II, 23, of Fremont, is in custody in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bowling Green Police Division detectives are also investigating a possible additional victim, the statement released by police on Wednesday said.
A confirmed victim of the shooting is Kobe Peterson, 21, from Toledo. As of Tuesday, Peterson was in critical condition at St. Vincent's Medical Center after a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the area of the 300 block of North Main Street, according to BGPD.
Additional information regarding the shooting can be directed toward BGPD Detective Scott Frank at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.
