Bowling Green City schools and BGSU are continuing to take careful precautions to prevent the spread of the flu this cold season.
Bowling Green City schools have been cleaning classrooms every night during the flu and cold season to avoid potential closing in the future. To bring awareness to the virus, local schools prioritize communication to parents by educating them on flu symptoms and when it’s safe to send sick children back to school.
With 72 sick students absent in one day, Superintendent Francis Scruci tries to closely monitor sick students.
“The biggest thing we try to do is to guide parents to make sure their kids don’t come back to school at least 24 hours without a fever,” he said.
Based on local parameters, school districts will close if they get above a certain percentage of students out with the same disease: influenza.
“If there was a high percentage of sick student absences, we would just close school and continue our cleaning practices and make sure the buildings are clean and monitor how many students are ill,” Scruci added.
At BGSU, Campus Operations works with their campus partners in the Office of Residence Life and Student Affairs to ensure proper precautions are taken during this cold season.
Campus Operations cleans and disinfects areas on daily and weekly schedules. The team cares for restrooms and high touch points to reduce germs and the potential impact to public health. The Falcon Health Center and Wood County Hospital provides guidance to BGSU regarding procedures and frequency of cleaning to avoid exposure to the flu.
Assistant Vice President of Campus Operations Andrea Depinet addresses the importance of attention to high touch point areas across campus.
“The team wipes down horizontal services daily and in food service areas hourly during heavily trafficked times. Classrooms are cleaned and reset each evening. Residence life hallways, lounges, restrooms and public spaces are cleaned during the day each day. Again, these areas are important to monitor frequently,” Depinet said.
Wood County Hospital data shows an increase in the percentage of flu cases, according to pediatrician and Medical Director Michael Lemon.
“There’s usually two peaks a year of influenza, peak A and B. Looking at our hospital data, we are climbing toward our second peak very quickly now,” Lemon said.
Wood County Hospital sees the results of introducing proper sneezing and coughing etiquette at an early age in Bowling Green City schools.
“The primary schools and preschools have done an excellent job teaching their kids to cover their mouth and cough in their sleeve. Usually kids 10 years old and younger protect themselves the most from spreading germs. However, it’s the adults we see most broadcasting it out in the air,” Lemon said.
Lemon said the most important thing to do to avoid getting exposure to influenza is to get the flu vaccine.
“Study shows that even when the vaccine isn’t the best match, you are still protecting yourself and the people around you who can’t get a flu vaccine,” Lemon said.
To prevent the spread of germs in school, the primary prevention is making sure hand wash is available and enforcing a school policy that restricts students returning to school until fever-free for 24 hours.
