The Black Swamp Arts Festival will take place Sept. 6-8 in downtown Bowling Green.
BSAF is a festival that serves to provide avenues for artists to showcase their talents and “foster pride and involvement in our community and develop an audience for the arts,” according to its website.
In its 27th year, the festival will host over 150 unique art vendors. Carmen Cano, one of the chairs of the marketing committee shared that some of the winners of the juried show are returning to the festival.
“We have some of the winners from last year's juried show coming back. Chris Plummer, Ellen Smith, Gint and Regina Sabaliauskas, Nicholas Ringelstetter, Paul Miller, Peggy Schuning, and Robin Lauersdorf are some of our returning winners. We have a lot of great artists coming that we're excited about,” she said.
In addition to the different art vendors, the musicians offer entertainment to the festival attendees. The BSAF committee strives to find a variety of musicians to appeal to the largest number of people possible.
“We like to have a variety of genres to please everyone. We try to get different acts every year, but we'll bring back fan favorites as well,” Cano said. “Two Tons of Steel and Samantha Fish put on a great show last year, so I'm excited to see them again. Justin Payne played at our poster release, and I'm excited to hear them again. I'm also really excited for the bands on the community and family stages. Those will have some of the acts from our main stage as well as some popular local acts.”
Cano also loves the vibrant community environment while the festival is going on.
“I love the excitement it brings to the community. Everyone gets really excited to see what the artists bring and to listen to all of the music. It's such a fun time, and I really encourage anyone who hasn't been out before to come see everything,” she said.
Other than the excitement of attending the festival and giving artists the opportunity to showcase their talents, everyone has the opportunity to volunteer.
“Black Swamp is entirely run by volunteers and if you would like to get involved, you can find opportunities to get involved by going to our website,” Cano said.
