Neocles Leontis

Councilman Neocles Leontis speaks during a March 2020 City Council meeting.

 via WBGU-PBS

BGSU chemistry professor and Bowling Green City Councilman Neocles Leontis was killed Tuesday night in a multiple-vehicle accident, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The extent of injury to his wife, who was in the vehicle with him, is still unknown. 

The crash happened on Route 25 between Simonds and Nims roads at around 6:30 p.m. No other details are currently available, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said, but a reconstruction of the crash will be conducted Wednesday. 

As a councilman, Leontis was a champion of BGSU students' rights as residents in Bowling Green with a platform that called for increased accountability for rental companies and more comprehensive environmental policies. As a BGSU chemistry professor of more than 30 years, Leontis was rooted in the campus and city communities; he was a member of the East Side Residential Group, Peace Lutheran Church, Kiwanis Club and the Black Swamp Green Team.

Mayor Mike Aspacher tweeted out Wednesday morning about the positive impact Leontis had in Bowling Green:

