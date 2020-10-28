Trick-or-Treat, the annual, candy-collecting evening, is going to look different all through the country.
On Oct. 31, the city of Bowling Green set the annual Trick-or-Treating time period from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It is recommended that the community have caution when deciding what their evening’s plans hold.
According to the CDC, “traditional trick-or-treating, with treats handed to children who go door-to-door, is a high-risk activity and should be avoided.”
But, the Ohio Department of Health suggests similar activities to continue the Halloween fun, though the regular CDC guidelines are still in place as masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Drive-in or drive-through trick-or-treat
Drive-by costume or car decorating contest
Leaving treats for friends or neighbors
Scavenger hunt-themed trick-or-treat
Hiding treats outside of home, like an Easter egg hunt
The ODH also put out some advice for parents and guardians which include limiting the number of houses visited, staying at least 6 feet away from treat-givers, wiping off candy wrappers when arriving home and avoiding homemade treats from strangers.
Neighborhoods are advised by the ODH to reach out to one another and discuss ways to ensure a COVID-friendly trick-or-treat. Some ideas include lining up individually wrapped treats on porch steps or driveways and refraining from having a bowl or common container for children to reach from.
