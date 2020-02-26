Roughly 800 students, staff and community members dedicated their time to helping games and events run more smoothly at the Special Olympics Ohio 2020 Winter Games, according to the SOOH volunteer manager, Megan Modene.
“Volunteers were vital to Winter Games and all of our events,” she said. “We couldn’t have hosted the games without them.”
On Feb. 21-23, about 1,500 athletes from across the state competed at BGSU in the SOOH.
Karyn Dutridge, operations manager for BGSU Event Services emphasized the importance of communication and building relationships among volunteers, coordinators and staff alike.
“I usually work in the Union and came to the other side of campus and had to build a relationship with Recreation and Wellness to pull off this event. I have to rely on volunteers so we all can achieve the same goal and you’ve got to learn to communicate, to be open and honest in order to get everything you need to get done,” she said.
People spent an average of three to five hours completing a number of tasks, including: preparing and sorting materials, organizing paperwork or setting up and taking down venues, most of which required on-the-job training.
Drew Gallagher, a sophomore studying sports management, kept the scoreboard updated for basketball games. He said it was his favorite part of volunteering, alongside watching the competitions play out.
Modene expressed her excitement about the volunteers’ enthusiasm throughout the weekend.
“I loved seeing how excited our volunteers were about working with our athletes and giving their time,” she said.
Sophomore Helena Hickman, studying pre-occupational therapy, has been involved with Special Olympics of Wood County and was thrilled to hear the state-wide Special Olympics competition would be coming to BGSU.
“I wanted to volunteer because it was something I was interested in. It was helpful to me in the future with my career,” she said.
