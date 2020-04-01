grocery store graphic
Lt. Gov. John Husted lists grocery store guidelines

In today’s COVID-19 state press conference, at the request of grocery stores, Lt. Gov. John Husted listed seven guidelines for shoppers to follow. 

  1. Keep space

Limit the amount of space between you and other shoppers to at last 6 feet. 

  1. Shop patiently 

If you see other shoppers in an aisle, give them time to grab what they need, then get your item once they’re done. Don’t crowd aisles, as it’s hard to maintain the proper social distance. Remember to maintain social distance between yourself and employees. 

  1. Limit and consolidate shopping trips

Go to the grocery store as little as possible and only send one household member to the store. 

  1. Stay home if you’re sick 

If you’re sick, ask a neighbor or family member to go to the store for you. They can drop your groceries off at your front door. 

  1. Wash and sanitize your hands

Wash your hands before and after coming to the store. Remember to not touch your face.

  1. Wear a mask or gloves

If possible, wear a pair of gloves and a mask. But don’t use medical-grade protective gear, as those on the frontlines are facing shortages. 

  1. Shop online

Some grocery stores offer curbside pickup or home delivery. Order your groceries online rather than going into the store. Ohioans with EBT cards can now take advantage of curbside pickup at grocery stores across the state. 

 

