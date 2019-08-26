Help on campus 8/22

Food for Thought’s mobile food pantry in February 2019.

 

 Photo by Michaela Davis

BGSU has a number of on-campus services for students, ranging from academic coaching, to medical assistance. Here are brief descriptions of some of these services, along with contact information.

Incident Report Form

The Incident Report Form can be found on the Office of the Dean of Students’ website under the “See It. Hear It. Report It.” tab. The form can be used to report violations of the student code of conduct, sexual assault or harassment or any type of concerning behavior.

Counseling Center

The Counseling Center offers services to any BGSU student at no additional cost. Students’ counseling records are confidential and kept separately from educational records.

Walk-in hours: Monday through Friday 1:30-4 p.m.

Location: 104 College Park Office Building

Phone: (419) 372-2081

Falcon Health Center

The Falcon Health Center offers medical services to BGSU students and the Bowling Green community. Individuals who wish to request an appointment can call the center or create a MyFalconHealth account and use the portal.

Location: 838 E Wooster Street

Phone:(419) 372-2271

Career Center

The Career Center can help students develop resumes and cover letters, prepare for interviews and search for internships.

Fall Walk-in hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturdays (9/7, 9/28, 10/26, 11/23) 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: 225 Bowen-Thompson Student Union

Phone: (419) 372-2356

BGSU Police Department

The Bowling Green Police Department operates 24-hours with a staff of fully certified police officers.

Location: 100 College Park Office Building

Emergency services: 9-1-1

Non-emergency services: (419) 372-2346

Student Legal Services

Student Legal Services is a non-profit law office that offers legal services to BGSU students. To use the law office, students have to have paid their $9 participation fee.

Location: 14 College Park Office Building

Phone: (419) 372-2951

Learning Commons

The Learning Commons offers tutoring services to students, including help with math and statistics, writing, as well as general study skills.

Location: Jerome Library

Phone: (419) 372-2823

Office of Residence Life

Students can fill out maintenance requests, report insects or research learning communities on the Office of Residence Life’s website.

Location: 470 Math Science Building

Phone: (419) 372-2011

LGBTQ+ Resource Center

The LGBTQ+ Resource Center has a variety of programs for BGSU’s LGBTQ+ Community, including the Big Gay Welcome event, Lavender Graduation and a support group called Out(?) Falcons.

Location: 427 Bowen Thompson Student Union

Phone: (419) 372-2642

International Student Services

International students can find information on employment, scholarships, immigration and tax filing through International Student Services.

Walk-in Hours: Monday 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Friday 2-3:30 p.m.

Location: 301 University Hall

Phone: (419) 372-2247

Center for Women and Gender Equity

The Center for Women and Gender Equity offers programs with the goal of promoting equity for all gender identities. The center’s website also contains a variety of information on violence prevention and feminist organizations.

Location: 280 Hayes Hall

Phone: (419) 372-7227

Wellness Connection

Students can find help with maintaining a healthy lifestyle through the Wellness Connection. Some resources include free HIV testing, sexual health education, alcohol education, the Student Recreation Center, information on nutrition and more.

Location: 214 Student Recreation Center

Phone: (419) 372-9355

Food Pantries

There are a variety of programs on campus that target students who might not be able to afford — or don’t have access to — food with enough nutritional value or food that doesn’t qualify for the student’s specific dietary needs.

BGSU has a number of resources for these students, including the Falcon Care Program, the Grab-N-Go Food Bag Program, the Community Garden, Food for Thought’s monthly mobile food pantry, as well as multiple local food pantries.

To learn more about these programs, visit the Center for Public Impact’s website (formerly the Center for Civic and Community Engagement) or contact the center at its office or by phone.

Location: 100 University Hall

Phone: (419) 372-9865

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments