BGSU has a number of on-campus services for students, ranging from academic coaching, to medical assistance. Here are brief descriptions of some of these services, along with contact information.
Incident Report Form
The Incident Report Form can be found on the Office of the Dean of Students’ website under the “See It. Hear It. Report It.” tab. The form can be used to report violations of the student code of conduct, sexual assault or harassment or any type of concerning behavior.
Counseling Center
The Counseling Center offers services to any BGSU student at no additional cost. Students’ counseling records are confidential and kept separately from educational records.
Walk-in hours: Monday through Friday 1:30-4 p.m.
Location: 104 College Park Office Building
Phone: (419) 372-2081
Falcon Health Center
The Falcon Health Center offers medical services to BGSU students and the Bowling Green community. Individuals who wish to request an appointment can call the center or create a MyFalconHealth account and use the portal.
Location: 838 E Wooster Street
Phone:(419) 372-2271
Career Center
The Career Center can help students develop resumes and cover letters, prepare for interviews and search for internships.
Fall Walk-in hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturdays (9/7, 9/28, 10/26, 11/23) 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location: 225 Bowen-Thompson Student Union
Phone: (419) 372-2356
BGSU Police Department
The Bowling Green Police Department operates 24-hours with a staff of fully certified police officers.
Location: 100 College Park Office Building
Emergency services: 9-1-1
Non-emergency services: (419) 372-2346
Student Legal Services
Student Legal Services is a non-profit law office that offers legal services to BGSU students. To use the law office, students have to have paid their $9 participation fee.
Location: 14 College Park Office Building
Phone: (419) 372-2951
Learning Commons
The Learning Commons offers tutoring services to students, including help with math and statistics, writing, as well as general study skills.
Location: Jerome Library
Phone: (419) 372-2823
Office of Residence Life
Students can fill out maintenance requests, report insects or research learning communities on the Office of Residence Life’s website.
Location: 470 Math Science Building
Phone: (419) 372-2011
LGBTQ+ Resource Center
The LGBTQ+ Resource Center has a variety of programs for BGSU’s LGBTQ+ Community, including the Big Gay Welcome event, Lavender Graduation and a support group called Out(?) Falcons.
Location: 427 Bowen Thompson Student Union
Phone: (419) 372-2642
International Student Services
International students can find information on employment, scholarships, immigration and tax filing through International Student Services.
Walk-in Hours: Monday 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Friday 2-3:30 p.m.
Location: 301 University Hall
Phone: (419) 372-2247
Center for Women and Gender Equity
The Center for Women and Gender Equity offers programs with the goal of promoting equity for all gender identities. The center’s website also contains a variety of information on violence prevention and feminist organizations.
Location: 280 Hayes Hall
Phone: (419) 372-7227
Wellness Connection
Students can find help with maintaining a healthy lifestyle through the Wellness Connection. Some resources include free HIV testing, sexual health education, alcohol education, the Student Recreation Center, information on nutrition and more.
Location: 214 Student Recreation Center
Phone: (419) 372-9355
Food Pantries
There are a variety of programs on campus that target students who might not be able to afford — or don’t have access to — food with enough nutritional value or food that doesn’t qualify for the student’s specific dietary needs.
BGSU has a number of resources for these students, including the Falcon Care Program, the Grab-N-Go Food Bag Program, the Community Garden, Food for Thought’s monthly mobile food pantry, as well as multiple local food pantries.
To learn more about these programs, visit the Center for Public Impact’s website (formerly the Center for Civic and Community Engagement) or contact the center at its office or by phone.
Location: 100 University Hall
Phone: (419) 372-9865
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.