Students and staff at the University are working to pass a Tobacco Free Initiative on campus. The goal of the initiative is to establish a completely smoke- and tobacco-free campus, which includes smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaporizers.
The Clean Air Policy, passed in 2014, prohibits smoking on any grounds owned by the University. According to this policy, smoking is only permitted in certain areas near the campus parking lots. The main difference between the Clean Air Policy and the Tobacco Free Initiative is that the Clean Air Policy allows e-cigarettes, vaporizers and smokeless tobacco, but the Tobacco Free Initiative does not.
The University was one of 20 schools who received a $20,000 grant in 2016 as part of the Tobacco-Free Generation Campus Initiative sponsored by the American Cancer Society and CVS Health Foundation. TFGCI grants have continued to be awarded to universities across the country to aid in their efforts to create 100 percent tobacco-free campuses. In 2016, only 1,427 out of the 4,700 colleges in the United States were completely smoke-free.
“First and foremost is the health and wellness of the student body. We’re trying to ensure that people are living longer,” senior Eugene Gorman said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, cigarette smoking causes 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, and more than 41,000 of those deaths can be traced back to secondhand smoke.
According to an article on the University website, Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice Provost Thomas Gibson said that 90 percent of smokers start by age 18 and 99 percent start by age 26. The University is hoping to pass the initiative to prevent addictions before they start.
Another motivation for the initiative is to create a more inclusive campus environment and promote student health. While the long-term effects of vaporizer or e-cigarette use is still unknown, the American Cancer Society still recommends they should not be used. In addition, vaporizers and e-cigarettes can be very harmful if used around students with asthma or breathing issues, so passing the initiative could help those students feel more comfortable on campus.
“The biggest thing is education and just trying to get the campus culture and community on board to realize this tobacco use is just not the healthiest option,” Gorman said.
In addition to making campus smoke-free, promoters for the initiative are also hoping to be able to offer more resources to help those who are addicted. Some of these resources will include counseling, free nicotine gum and student ambassadors who will be trained to approach people who are using tobacco products on campus. The student ambassadors will be able to inform and educate students on the policy, provide them with resources on how to quit and gain data on why people on campus may choose to smoke.
“I would hope that they would be informative and say their reasonings for why they decided to pass the initiative,” sophomore Kaylee Fleischmann said.
Gorman said the initiative has been on a bumpy road while trying to come to fruition. The initiative was discussed at Undergraduate Student Government meetings last year, but it was highly contested, and there was not enough support to pass it. However, it has already been approved by the University's Faculty Senate. Currently, Gorman and others who are working on the initiative are trying to increase awareness and gauge students opinion on campus through interactive activities.
Recently, employees of the Wellness Center have been picking up students on a golf cart and asking them questions about the risks of using tobacco or smoking products during the ride to their next class. Gorman said they have been setting up tables in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union with banners for students to sign in support and have collected roughly 1,800 signatures, which is about 10 percent of the student population.
A few members of the task force for the initiative attended a conference held by the American Cancer Society and CVS Health Foundation earlier this year.
“To hear about other schools and challenges was helpful, and we also made connections, and we can kind of take ideas from them and modify our own policy to make it successful,” graduate assistant for the Wellness Connection Olivia Krupp said.
Past surveys showed stronger support for the Clean Air Policy over the Tobacco Free Initiative, which is mostly due to the inclusion of vaporizing products in the Tobacco Free Initiative. While e-cigarettes and vaporizers are not thought to be as harmful as tobacco, they can still be addictive and contain chemicals.
“I understand the initiative. It’s just probably created by people who aren’t current tobacco users,” Fleischmann said.
Those who are hoping to pass the initiative are trying to be respectful of those who are current nicotine users and may be addicted. Gorman said most traditional college students are typically not addicted by this age, but nontraditional students or international students who come from a culture where smoking is prevalent may have a hard time breaking the habit.
“The goal of the policy is not to be punitive; it’s always to educate, to provide the resources to help,” Krupp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.