With the stay-at-home order in place, it can be hard to find the motivation to work out without a gym. Plus, with colder spring days, it might not be possible to get outside.
However, there are ways to work out in the comfort of wherever you call home. Here are some ideas based on the different muscle groups:
1. Abs
Some exercises to work out the abdominal muscles are planks, crunches, sit-ups, side planks, leg lifts, flutter kicks and superman.
One tip for getting the most out of a plank is keep the hips down, making the body resemble a straight line as much as possible.
2. Pecs
Some exercises to help work out the pectoral muscles are push-ups, incline push-ups and decline push-ups. Incline push-ups and decline push-ups differ the altitude of the legs to target different spots in the pectorals and arms.
If you have access to weights, whether the weights are textbooks or actual weights, they can be used in the following exercises: chest press, incline chest press, decline chest press, chest fly and chest dip.
3. Arms
Some exercises to work out the arm muscles include side plank, plank, push-ups, triceps box dip and burpees with push-ups.
4. Legs
Some exercises to work out the leg muscles are jumping squats, single-leg squats, lunges and lateral lunges.
5. Glutes
Some exercises to work out the glutes include squats, reverse lunges, squat jacks, hip bridges and step-ups.
All these moves can be used in any combination, and the number of sets and reps will vary for each person.
However, if you are looking for a guided workout, there are many apps and YouTube videos that provide an instructor giving instructions on how to do the workout. These workouts vary from seven-minute exercise programs to 30-day fitness challenges as well as from light, easy workouts to difficult, intense workouts. With the variety of different apps to help guide a workout, one can find a style that works for them.
Despite access to all sorts of guided workout videos, working out in a single, stagnant place is not for everyone. A way to constantly move while getting a cardio workout in is to run up and down the stairs in an apartment or home. Not only does it help build muscle in the legs and glutes, it raises the heart rate to keep the heart healthy.
However you decide to workout, be sure to take care of your body by staying hydrated, stretching and responding to the signs of fatigue appropriately, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
