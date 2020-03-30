Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... EAGLE CREEK AT PHALANX STATION ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OHIO... PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE BLACK RIVER AT ELYRIA KILLBUCK CREEK NEAR KILLBUCK PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... NEVER DRIVE YOUR CAR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PORTAGE RIVER AT WOODVILLE. * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. * AT 7:30 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS...9.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND NONFLOOD FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * AT 9.0 FEET...THE RIVER INUNDATES LOWER PORTIONS OF TRAIL MARKER PARK AND IS OUT OF BANKS IN PEMBERVILLE. &&