Members of We Are One Team, a group promoting diversity, inclusion and social justice at BGSU, explained its presence on campus at Monday’s Undergraduate Student Government meeting.
WA1T
According to Kyle Repetto, WA1T’s recruitment chair, its goals are to promote conversation on campus and bring equality to the issues of gender inequality, LGBTQ+ rights, racism and negative stereotypes. Some of the methods which WA1T employs to spread its message include:
Bringing speakers on campus to discuss the importance of diversity and the rights of others. One such speaker is Jessica Long, a Paralympic swimmer and winner of multiple world records and gold medals.
Sport days, which are primarily aimed at international students. WA1T specifically partners with international student organizations to promote the event to help deal with culture shock. Members of the sports teams meet with international students to show how their sport is played. Teams from various sports have been enlisted in this event, including soccer and football.
A team-based 5k run. The teams are made up of three members with each of them spread out. The first member is picked up at the first mile and the last member at the last half mile, with the intention that the teams slowly build up and finish strong.
Students interested in the group are asked to contact Repetto at krepet@bgsu.edu.
Other business
BGSU will host this year’s Ohio Student Government Association meeting Nov. 23. It is an organization made of student governments from 13 other Ohio public institutions.
President Rodney Rogers was scheduled to speak at the meeting, but was forced to cancel. He will appear at a meeting in February.
There will be no general assembly for USG next week. Instead, there will be a town hall held with the Latino Student Union and Black Student Union. It will revolve around topics occurring on campus, including diversity and inclusion. It will be held on Nov. 4 in Room 220 of the Math and Science Building at 7:30 p.m.
