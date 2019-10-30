Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&