Undergraduate Student Government kicked off its 2020-2021 term at Monday’s general assembly via Microsoft Teams.
USG President Harrison Carter started by addressing the recent protest on campus, which was sparked after a BGSU employee shared racist posts across his personal Facebook account.
“A protest was held on campus today that I was able to attend and was in full support of. I also want to let all of you know . . . we will be drafting a collective statement in support of student safety, wellness, inclusion and building a better community that is anti-racist in every aspect of our university,” Carter said.
In addition to working towards an anti-racist agenda, Carter voiced further priorities for USG this upcoming year, such as contributing to student safety in terms of COVID-19.
“We have partnered with the Office of the Dean of Students to help distribute personal protection equipment to students across campus,” Carter said.
Furthermore, the administration is working towards promoting voter registration and voter education as the election approaches this November.
Senators have discussed creating Election Day –– a day of civic service. If permitted by the university, all classes would be moved online or cancelled for the day to encourage voter engagement.
In other business, members passed an emergency resolution that favored changes to grading policies for the fall semester. These changes were previously applied during the spring in response to the coronavirus.
“(This would) allow students to convert any course, not yet completed, to satisfactory or unsatisfactory/no credit grading option,“ USG Academic Affairs Alexander Chiarelott said.
