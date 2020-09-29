On Tuesday, BGSU Dining services announced via email the Carillon Place will permanently move to takeout orders beginning Oct. 1.
Additionally, the Oaks dining hall has extended its hours to accommodate for the loss of a physical dining space.
In response to the in-person closure of the Carillon, Chief Health Officer Ben Batey states that COVID-19 related issues easily arise in kitchens due to the lack of space and ability to maintain a six-foot distance.
“When you look at individuals and someone were to test positive, all the sudden we run into issues of other staff that work that shift, having to quarantine . . . We’ve seen this a lot across the county in other restaurants as well. Kitchens are designed for efficiency but they’re not designed for space,” Batey said.
Alongside the Carillon’s transition to takeout orders, positive cases on the Starbucks’ staff have forced the establishment to close until Oct. 5.
BGSU Dining Services made the announcement on Sept. 24.
Furthermore, Ben Batey has reported a total of 116 positive COVID-19 cases from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22.
As of right now, 114 students have tested positive with only 1 faculty and 1 staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
So far, there have been 159 surveillance tests conducted for asymptomatic individuals, in which 3 have come back positive.
Currently, the university is only focusing on students for randomized screening due to population and proximity.
“Our focus in randomized surveillance testing was for students just because for one, there’s a lot more students. Also sorta looking at where we see our risk spots. Faculty and staff have for the most part have been set up in a way that they can space apart . . . A lot of the times we see with students whether it’s residence hall students or students working in dining –– these are groups that we really want to keep a close eye on,” Batey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.