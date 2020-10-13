Since August, when BGSU reopened its doors to students and faculty, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise.
This week, the university hit its first milestone by reporting 49 positive cases, which is a significant 63% lower than the cases reported in the prior week.
“While this is encouraging, it is important we remain diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, both on and off campus,” Chief Health Officer Ben Batey wrote via email.
Out of the 49 positive cases, three derived from BGSU’s Firelands Campus, while the rest derived from students on the main campus.
Currently, there are 58 active cases with 10 students isolating at Falcon Landing and 23 students quarantining in the dorms.
Overall, the university has conducted 867 asymptotic tests with 23 positive results.
