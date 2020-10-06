BGSU Dashboard (COVID-19 Update)

The latest COVID-19 update for the first week of October.

“This week, there has been a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in comparison to our last reporting period, and, with increased cases comes an increased number of contacts who need to quarantine,” Chief Health Officer Ben Batey stated in an email.

Currently, 126 students and 4 staff members have reported positive for COVID-19 with about 72% of positive cases deriving from students living off campus. 

There are 18 students isolating at BGSU’s reserved isolation spaces at Falcon Landing with 32 students quarantining in residence halls.

From Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, there have been 123 surveillance tests conducted for asymptomatic individuals, in which 2 have come back positive.

There has been a cumulative total of 720 asymptomatic tests, in which 18 have come back positive since Aug. 20. 

The university’s cumulative positivity rate has dropped by 0.2% from last week.

