Seven University students have been granted medical amnesty, which means their need for medical attention will not result in a spot on their University record.
Many college students across the nation engage in binge drinking, according to OhioHealth. The University’s new medical amnesty policy is a response to this abuse and overconsumption of alcohol and other legal or illegal substances.
Assistant Dean of Students Jeremy Zilmer said the policy aims to reduce any barriers for students who are suffering from substance abuse or overconsumption and need medical attention. The policy protects students from violations through the University’s Student Code of Conduct if they seek medical attention.
“We want students to feel like they can report or call for help in an emergency situation when somebody needs it,” Zilmer said.
Students do not have to apply for medical amnesty; instead, the Office of the Dean of Students reviews a variety of incident reports and enacts the policy in appropriate cases. Zilmer said the policy has been used a total of seven times since it was put in the Student Handbook for the fall 2018 semester.
A student must meet all of the criteria in the policy to be granted medical amnesty, including the following:
Seek medical attention, either for themselves or another, for the overconsumption of controlled substances
Accept responsibility, obtain an alcohol and drug assessment at the Counseling Center, comply with referrals for treatment and complete any educational intervention that may be required
Provide documentation for the completion of all the criteria
Has not used the policy before
Must be in good disciplinary standing with the University
Zilmer said another issue is students often don’t know the signs of overconsumption and, therefore, don’t know when a situation needs to be attended to by medical personnel.
“How do people recognize the signs that somebody’s had too much alcohol?” Zilmer said. “Because they need to know, to be able to know when to call for help.”
A handout distributed by the Office of the Dean of Students lists some signs of alcohol poisoning:
The person cannot be awakened
Cold, clammy, pale or blue skin
Slow, shallow or irregular breathing
Vomiting while passed out and still not waking up
According to OhioHealth, alcohol affects people differently depending on their genetics, weight, gender, age, medications, physical and emotional health, how much food is in their stomach and the contents of their drink. Overconsumption of alcohol can also lead to weight gain because it causes overeating and contains many calories itself.
Alcohol can ease social interaction, but in high doses it can also be addicting or cause impaired memory, coordination and judgment. If consumed in mass quantities — like in binge drinking — alcohol can damage the liver, heart and nervous system and can lead to birth defects.
OhioHealth lists some preventative measures that will reduce the risks associated with alcohol:
Eat 15 minutes before drinking
Drink water before consuming alcohol
Don’t drink when fatigued or under emotional distress
Don’t mix alcohol with drugs
Terry Rentner, professor in the Department of Journalism and Public Relations, received $1.6 million in grant money to research drinking patterns in the University students and develop behavioral norms campaigns.
Renter said she decided to investigate this issue because there wasn’t a lot of research on college students’ perception of drinking. She and her partner in the research, Faith DeNardo of Wellness Connection, found there were many misperceptions among the student body causing them to alter their behavior.
“For example, when asked about how many BGSU students drink daily, the students said that they thought, like, 98 percent drank daily,” Renter said. “The reality is less than one-percent drink daily.”
The current campaign, Falcons Flock Together, has been going on for two or three years, Rentner said, and aims to clear up college athletes’ misperceptions of the drinking culture at the University. Athletes, first-years and members of Greek life are most likely to engage in heavy alcohol overconsumption, Rentner said. Another campaign will start in the spring and run for two years.
Renter said she hopes the medical amnesty policy will reduce some heavy drinking behavior among the University students.
“If nothing else, it will reduce the risk of somebody dying from alcohol poisoning,” Rentner said.
Zilmer said the Office of the Dean of students is also focusing on student awareness, specifically, awareness of the policy itself. Some forms of its campaigning include tabling in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, electronic notification, Stall Talk (which students can see in bathroom stalls in University bathrooms) and the office also spoke to new students during Opening Weekend.
Ohio is one of 12 states that doesn’t have a statewide medical amnesty policy; however, universities in Ohio are adopting medical amnesty policies.
According to an article by the Dayton Daily News, Miami University, Xavier University, Antioch University and Wright State University have some form of medical amnesty policies (sometimes called Good Samaritan policies). The Ohio State University also has a medical amnesty policy according to its website.
Other universities in Ohio having some form of medical amnesty are Ohio University (referred to as a Medical Emergency Program), Oberlin College and Conservatory, the College of Wooster, University of Cincinnati, Case Western Reserve University, University of Dayton and more.
