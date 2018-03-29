With Fall registration coming up, everyone is waiting with anticipation, wondering whether they will get in to the classes they need or not. We are all eager to take that further step towards graduation. The basic course offerings-from JOUR to VCT to BIZX—are always here to stay, but those short on credits may be unsure of what classes to add to fill out their schedule. Fortunately, since the University’s course catalog is so expansive, there are many obscure classes being offered that could be worth taking. Here are ten courses in the Fall catalog that you may not have heard of.
1. PACS 2000- Introduction to Peace Studies
Description: An overview of the scholarship in the field of peace and conflict studies, with emphasis on disciplines such as history, political science, communication, ecology, law, education, psychology, literature, culture studies and ethics. Core concepts such as peace, conflict, violence, non-violence, conflict resolution and justice are examined and applied to current issues.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: None
2. IN 1160- Introduction to Interior Design
Description: Overview of the interior design professionalism; examination of the design process with emphasis on creative problem solving and development of competencies in space planning and presentations.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: None
3. TLEP 1900- Recreation Leadership
Description: Recreation activity analysis and development; leadership theories, styles and techniques with application to the needs and interests of various populations.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: None
4. ACS 2500- Culture Pluralism in the United States
Description: Interdisciplinary exploration of race, ethnicity, class, gender and sexual orientation in the United States, emphasizing imaginative expressive forms, such as fiction, poetry, film and the visual arts.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: None
5. ARAB 1010- Beginning Arabic I
Description: Introduction to modern Arabic. Four class periods and practice each week.
Credits: 4
Prerequisites: None
6. DANC 1100- Tap Dance I
Description: Two contact hours. For student with limited or no previous dance training. Studio instruction of basic tap dance technique and historical origins. May be repeated up to four hours.
Credits: 1
Prerequisites: None
7. UNIV 1310- Career and Life Planning
Description: Helps students hone their skills, interests, values and personal characteristics; investigate occupations and career paths; examine the interrelationship between self-knowledge and occupational decisions; identify academic programs and experiential learning opportunities that enhance future employment options; make informed career and life decisions; and establish realistic goals and an action plan. Extra fee.
Credits: 2
Prerequisites: None
8. MUCT 1170 – Survey of Music Industry
Description: An overview of the recording, entertainment, and performing arts industries including an examination of historical, aesthetic and commercial music industry-related developments.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: None
9. THFM 1500- Drafting, Drawing and Graphics for Theatre and Film
Description: Tools and techniques used in drawing and rendering for scenic, costume and lighting designers. Emphasis is placed on realistic depiction, thumbnail sketching, graphic conventions and skills development. Mechanical perspective included. No prior drawing coursework required. Studio work required.
Credits: 2
Prerequisites: None
10. PSYC 3070- Human Sexuality
Description: Survey of the relationship between biological, psychological, cultural and historical factors to typical and atypical sexual attitudes and behaviors.
Credits: 3
Prerequisites: PSYC 1010, SOC 1010, or BIOL 1040.
