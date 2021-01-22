BTSU
Photo by Rachel S.

As coronavirus continues to impact the hours of operation and force some dining locations on campus to close, the university is refunding students for the inconvenience.

On Friday, students received a 10% refund from their meal plan cost, a refund President Rodney Rogers hinted at one week prior in an email to students.

The refund comes after a COVID-19 outbreak caused BGSU Dining to become understaffed and forced the university to close Steak ‘n Shake, Starbucks, Wild Pie, Carillon Place dining hall and four Market locations. In addition, dining services adjusted the hours of operation for most dining locations.

“We have strived to be fair and equitable in addressing the financial concerns of our students, parents and families throughout the pandemic,” BGSU Chief Financial Officer Sherideen Stoll said.

Stoll said the 10% refund will be applied to any outstanding balance a student may have remaining on their Bursar bill. If the student does not have an outstanding balance, they will receive a refund check or direct bank transfer within 10-14 days. Students that have their meal plans paid via scholarship will not be awarded a refund.

Sophomore Brennen Morman said he thinks the 10% refund is fair.

“It’s a great thing. I’d say BG is doing the best they can,” he said.

Freshman Jared Hunt was in class when he received an email from the Bursar’s office about the refund. He also said he finds the refund fair.

“It feels like they actually care,” he said.

According to BGSU Dining, dining locations on campus will begin to reopen and location hours will be expanded starting Jan. 24.

BGSU Dining Hours COVID update

Students are encouraged to contact the Bursar’s office at (419) 372-2815 with any questions regarding their meal plan refund.

