Breanna Matney
Junior, Marketing Major
Q: How soon after you got the email did you see it?
A: Like, three seconds.
Q: What was your initial reaction?
A: Not surprised because a lot of the other state schools have gone online.
Q: How do you feel about the decision?
A: I’m not super excited about it just because most of my classes are lecture-based. Sometimes, being online takes away from the value of the education experience. You have students gone for a week and then come back…I just think it’s interesting.
Andrea Kaufhold
Sophomore Music Education Major
Q: How soon after the email came through did you look at it?
A: I just saw it about fifteen minutes ago, maybe?
Q: What was your initial reaction to the email?
A: We kind of saw it coming. We had a lot of teachers talk about it. I am specializing in choir, so we have a big voice competition coming up in April, so we’re all worried about how we’re going to be able to prepare for that and have our lessons and stuff since we won’t be able to be here; or, if it will still even happen. I have one concert that canceled; well, I’m assuming it’s canceled since it’s the week after Spring Break.
Q: How do you predict the two-week break will affect your education?
A: Currently, I’m in a class called Brass Techniques where I learn how to play different brass instruments, and we won’t be able to do that. So, we probably won’t get through all the instruments because we can’t take them off-campus. So, that’s going to be a big issue. All of my choirs, we won’t be able to rehearse, so those are major credits that we won’t be able to achieve.
Q: How do you feel about all the preventative measures being taken?
A: I think the idea behind it is really good. Personally, I’m just upset because I don’t want to leave, especially like…these are my people, right? So, to go home and miss all this, it’s gonna really affect our music fraternity [Sigma Alpha Iota]. We’re in the middle of initiation and this is the member-in-training process, so this is really going to throw off our timeline and hopefully we’ll be able to work with it and get our class through. But, we’ll see what that has to do.
Chase Paczak
Freshman Music Education Major
Q: How soon after the email came out did you open it?
A: My roommate got it before I did, so I actually refreshed my email to see it.
Q: What was your initial reaction to that?
A: I was like, it’s good that they’re doing something to keep us healthy, but it really is kind of difficult for music majors in particular, and artsy type majors in particular because a lot of what we do can’t be online. Like, we can’t have choir rehearsals online. We can’t have piano lessons online. We can’t practice French horn online. You know, that kind of stuff.
Q: How are you feeling about the news currently?
A: I’m honestly pretty excited because I have a long-distance boyfriend, so I’ll get to see him.
Q: Any other thoughts/reactions?
A: Yeah, I’m gonna miss everyone here because I just like being here, but we'll be back. Not the end of the world. It’s only two more weeks.
