Students from various organizations, sororities and fraternities took part in Giving Tuesday — a day of philanthropy that has become a tradition at the University.
A wall of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Ballroom was plastered with ways for students to give back to the community. The event also partnered with the Red Cross blood drive taking place across the hall in the multi-purpose room.
Mary Fleck, president of the Giving Tuesday Steering Committee, said the organizers wanted to provide diverse volunteer opportunities, ranging from making reusable T-shirt tote bags to crafting animal-themed ornaments for those who donate to the Humane Society.
“It’s a feel-good event. You can see as you’re doing activities the impact you’re making,” Fleck said as she placed papers into Red Cross informational packets. While overseeing the event, she also took time to volunteer.
Fleck and four steering committee members planned the event. Despite having five members on the committee, they networked with more community partners than ever. She said there were 12 community partners this year; in previous years, there were about six or seven.
Volunteers could learn more about the following off-campus community partners: Food for Thought, Wood County Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Wood County Humane Society, the Wood County Committee on Aging, the Community Learning Center STARS Program, the Red Cross and United Way.
On-campus community partners included Falcon Care, Nontraditional and Military Student Services, the Office of Campus Sustainability and the Student Alumni Ambassadors.
Giving Tuesday is open to all students, but many attendees are involved in organizations that require service hours, such as Omega Phi Alpha and the Thompson Working Family Scholars. More than 400 volunteer hours were logged during the day.
“I’m part of the Thompson Family Scholars, so I came to get my service hours,” said Zolee Howard, a sophomore inclusive early childhood education major.
Fleck said her favorite aspect of Giving Tuesday is the relationship built with community partners. Their work with United Way — often spent filling backpacks with school supplies and writing notes of encouragement to recipients — has led to some rewarding interactions.
“The women who work at that organization (United Way) have really expressed how much of a difference it makes for students who need these backpacks and need that encouragement,” she said. “Words are really powerful.”
