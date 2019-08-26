“[Lack of organization] affects a wide spectrum of not only cognition, but physiological and psychological aspects in students,” Penny Soboleski of the BGSU Learning Commons said.
Soboleski is a learning specialist, which means she develops individual learning plans for students who have learning disabilities. She said a lack of organization can affect so many things, but typically affects time management and how students encode information.
“If we’re disorganized and we don’t have a plan, we might be able to memorize things, but we have a hard time recalling them because we don’t remember where we put them in the brain,” Soboleski said.
Sometimes, a lack of organization can even affect a student’s grades, because they don’t properly plan for assignments.
“Therefore, what they turn in or what they express, may not be an accurate reflection of what they actually know,” Soboleski said.
At the Learning Commons, Soboleski said they have students who are feeling disorganized or overwhelmed working on developing four skills.
The first skill is to follow an “organizational system.” The system can take a variety of forms, including a paper day-planner, a phone calendar or even the planner on Canvas.
“Regardless of what they do, we have them choose a tool that works for them,” Soboleski said. “That tool needs to be broad enough to look at the entire month, and yet detailed enough to look at the entire day.”
The second skill is to organize study materials (planner, textbooks, laptop, bottle of water, snacks, etc.) and take them to a “study spot.” If that spot is inside a dorm room, then the materials should be at the students’ desk. If the student prefers to be mobile and has a variety of spots they like to study at, all the materials should be in their backpack.
“The third thing we try to help our students do is to develop a routine for returning everything to its place … We really encourage them to get in the habit of the minute they get back to their dorm, they put it back where it belongs,” Soboleski said.
The fourth step is for students to remember, “You can’t beat yourself up,” Soboleski said.
Negative self-talk is counterproductive but communicating with professors when mistakes happen and taking responsibility is the best way to improve and move forward.
“Accept the failure but move on,” Soboleski said. “It’s not a place to stop and quit. It’s definitely something we can remediate and work on.”
Another effect of disorganization are mental and physical health issues.
“It stands to reason that if disorganization leads to stressful life events, such as losing your keys or being late for appointments, it could certainly impact your mental health. And, if this happens repeatedly, mental health issues like anxiety or depressed mood could follow,” Dryw Dworsky, director of BGSU’s Psychological Services Center, wrote in an email.
Soboleski said a lack of organization can affect students emotionally — a student might become stressed, overwhelmed, confused or blame themselves repeatedly.
These emotional responses caused by disorganization could lead to physiological reactions, such as lack of sleep, a rapid heart rate and even having no desire to exercise.
Students can find individualized help in various locations on campus, depending on the root of their disorganization.
“If a student’s issues arise primarily in the academic realm, the Learning Commons on the first floor of the library may be of help,” DwoIrsky wrote. “If the issues are broader or are causing a high level of distress, individual psychotherapy may be worthwhile. Free therapy services are available at the BGSU Counseling Center on campus.”
Generally, people with moderate levels of stress can manage it with exercise, meditation, mindfulness practices or engagement in pleasurable activities.
“Utilizing social support can also be extremely helpful to reduce stress,” Dworsky wrote.
