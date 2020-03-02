Robot 3/2

BGSU Dining announced that Starship robots will begin deliveries from on-campus locations March 2.

 Photo by Toni Morris

The Starship food delivery robots have officially begun service at BGSU.

The robots — which were first spotted mapping the campus for service last month — are officially available to complete orders via Starship’s mobile app.

 

According to an email from BGSU Dining and Starship Technologies, delivery options will be added throughout this week.

- Monday, March 2 – ‪Al Dente and Burger Bar @ Kreischer Late Night and Starbucks

- ‪Tuesday, March 3 – Market @ Kreischer and Panda Express‬

- ‪Wednesday, March 4 – Jamba Juice‬

- ‪Thursday, March 5 – Marco's Pizza‬

- ‪Friday, March 6 - Mondo Subs and Chickendipity‬

- ‪Saturday, March 7 - Dunkin' Donuts‬

Hours for these locations can be found on BGSU Dining's website.

According to Mike Paulus, who spoke to Undergraduate Student Government last week, the robots take approximately 30 minutes to complete deliveries. Deliveries can be paid via debit/credit, Falcon Dollars, BG1 Bucks or Venmo.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments