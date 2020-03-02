The Starship food delivery robots have officially begun service at BGSU.
The robots — which were first spotted mapping the campus for service last month — are officially available to complete orders via Starship’s mobile app.
According to an email from BGSU Dining and Starship Technologies, delivery options will be added throughout this week.
- Monday, March 2 – Al Dente and Burger Bar @ Kreischer Late Night and Starbucks
- Tuesday, March 3 – Market @ Kreischer and Panda Express
- Wednesday, March 4 – Jamba Juice
- Thursday, March 5 – Marco's Pizza
- Friday, March 6 - Mondo Subs and Chickendipity
- Saturday, March 7 - Dunkin' Donuts
Hours for these locations can be found on BGSU Dining's website.
According to Mike Paulus, who spoke to Undergraduate Student Government last week, the robots take approximately 30 minutes to complete deliveries. Deliveries can be paid via debit/credit, Falcon Dollars, BG1 Bucks or Venmo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.