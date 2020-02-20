Starship, a San Francisco-based company that produces robots for food and package deliveries, is working to bring its service to BGSU.
The robots were first spotted on campus Feb. 19 mapping the area for possible use by students, faculty and staff, in conjunction with Dining Services and Chartwells Higher Ed, who provide catering to campus.
Starship, which was founded in 2014 by Skype co-founders Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, first introduced the robots to the Ohio Senate’s budget in 2017, as reported by the Toledo Blade. They have made over 100,000 complete deliveries since their debut in the UK during 2016.
Starship’s appearance on campus represents a transitional period in their services. The robots were first enacted on college grounds at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, in January 2019 and Northern Arizona University in March 2019. Both schools integrated the service — including a $1.99 delivery fee — into their student’s meal plans, according to Starship’s website.
The company raised $40 million in funding in August 2019 and plans to release the robots to 100 additional campuses within two years using the funds.
Jackson Doyel, a senior studying biology, spotted the robots on sidewalks behind University Hall during his commute.
“Originally I assumed it was some kind of student project, like an engineering group or something, and then I got closer, and I noticed there was a logo, and I was completely shocked,” he said.
He believes the robots could be a positive addition to campus, but he sees conflicts that could arrive.
“My only problem with it is that there’s a lot of high traffic during the day with students that go in between classes … I think they pose a concern of if they got hit by a car or if they knocked somebody over,” he said. “But I mean that’s a small price to pay. I feel like it would actually be really great because there's a lot of students and a lot of packages being delivered.”
The robots are equipped with nine cameras, various sensors and headlights to detect obstructions to their travel while carrying a customer’s product.
“The computer vision-based navigation helps the robots to map their environment to the nearest inch. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in both rain and snow. A team of humans can also monitor their progress remotely and can take control at a moment’s notice,” according to a March 2019 press release by Starship.
Doyel said he prefers robotic deliveries over a human role in the food delivery process, stating, “human contamination does occur, whether intentional or not. Even worse, people will steal food from whoever they’re delivering to. … I think if done right, (the robots) would be a great replacement.”
Orders are placed in a locked cargo bay that is unlocked using the Starship smartphone app when it arrives to a customer.
According to ITS Chief Information Officer John Ellinger, the electric-run robots will utilize BGSU’s wi-fi while charging at a designated home base, then switch to cellular service during deliveries. He said they are equipped with self-learning technology, which is communicated among a fleet of 29 robots.
“I’m really excited to see the addition of the robots on our campus, although ITS has a limited supporting role,” Ellinger said via email.
Starship is currently seeking robot operators and technicians in Bowling Green via job search websites like ZipRecruiter and Indeed. BGSU is an available location on Starship’s app, but deliveries are not yet available.
According to Dave Kielmeyer, BGSU chief marketing and communications officer, additional information will be released closer to the robot’s official launch, which could possibly be in March.
“BGSU is excited to launch robotic food delivery service on our Bowling Green Campus,” he said via email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.