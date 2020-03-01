This year’s Shave-a-Thon marks eight years since the St. Baldrick's BGSU chapter was founded. According to Lori Firsdon, treasurer of the university chapter, they have raised $11,700 of a $20,000 goal towards childhood cancer research in 2020 alone. Since 2012, the organization has raised over $153,700 in donations total.
Ronni Hartlage
Freshman, Computer Science
Wright State University
“I am getting my hair cut in memory of my aunt, Sarah, and my mom, Rhonda, who passed away from cancer ... It’s for them, but also just for all the people that are currently struggling, and just for the future.”
Ben Garcia
Missionary at St. Thomas More University Parish
“I’ve always wanted to donate my hair, and it was getting pretty long, and I was getting a little bit tired of it, and St. Baldrick’s happened to be tabling on campus, and I thought it would be a perfect time, perfect opportunity, so I said, ‘yeah, let’s do it.’”
Suzanne Button
Junior, Design/Technical Theater
“I’ve donated my hair before when I was younger, and I know this is going for a good cause, so I decided to raise money and shave my head … (I raised) about $1,000.”
Trevor Stutz
Hall Director, Kriescher Ashley and Batchelder
Sara Jurkiewicz
Sophomore, Physics and Spanish
“Last year, I was part of hall council, and so I brought in the donations that we received, and it was kind of an at-the-time decision, just to do it, just looking around and seeing it. So this year I decided I was actually gonna do it. I just wanted to help out when I can.”
Lucas Miller
Hall Director, Kriescher Compton and Darrow
Sam Ferrigno
Graduate Hall Director, Kreischer Compton and Darrow
