Students returning to BGSU for the spring semester were welcomed by sub-zero temperatures. On Jan. 30 and 31, the university canceled classes due to the freezing weather but kept offices, Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and BGSU Dining open with adjusted hours.
The cancellations were shocking to many students, who voiced their opinions on Twitter.
@alexis_paula_ tweeted, “Hell must have frozen over for bgsu (sic) to cancel classes …”
@helainakrishna warned freshmen to not get used to cancellations, “It’s not a regular thing. This is the first time since I started here that classes have cancelled.”
One twitter user, @CG_Brucaker, said the number of students who were complaining could have caused the cancellations. Many students were expressing their opinions on twitter before the cancellations were announced.
However, these complaints are nothing new to Twitter, as many students in the past have expressed their concern about the weather, and the university still didn’t cancel classes.
According to posts on BGSU’s Facebook page, classes have not been canceled since 2015.
With the extra time, students had to find ways to entertain themselves. Some played games and others used the opportunity to finish some homework.
Twitter user @anna_randazzo1 wrote, “I’m going to work ahead in some of my classes …”
The Office of Residence life tweeted out pictures of students playing Wii games and Ping Pong in Founders Hall. Similar activities, as well as study sessions were happening in other residence halls like Centennial and McDonald.
Many extracurricular activities were canceled during the cold weather, as well as some concerts put on by the College of Musical Arts. Assistant professor of trombone Brittany Lasch’s concert is rescheduled for March 30 and Bowling Green Opera Theater’s Student Composed MicroOperas are rescheduled for Feb. 7.
Students and the Bowling Green community can look forward to warmer weather next week, with temperatures starting out in the 50s on Sunday and dropping to the 20s at the end of the week.
