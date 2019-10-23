“My story, if you will, isn’t exactly a common kind of story. I always make the joke it takes a lot of experiences to create something quite like this,” said Sean Oros, coordinator for the Honors Learning Community and Honors College advisor, with a smile on his face as he leaned back in his chair.
Oros grew up on a farm on the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“I actually grew up in a very reclusive background actually, my family didn’t get out a whole lot,” Oros said.
He was a first-generation college student. He attended Thiel College where he dual-majored in history and English and specialized in writing and literature.
“My big transition was actually getting to undergrad. Frankly, when I got to undergrad, I didn’t have a tremendous amount of social skills actually,” Oros said.
Oros said he was tremendously shy, especially during his teenage years. He decided when he got to college, he wanted to change that. He wanted to be able to lead people.
“I always saw people able to inspire other people and I began observing what they could to be able to do to help somebody feel better about themselves, help them rise up above challenges or simply deal with really challenging times and problems coming up in their lives,” Oros said.
The first year Oros said he reinvented himself. He looked at how people interacted in society, how people talked, moved and more. He said during his first year, he stood out because of his background, but by the time he graduated he was Homecoming King.
One thing that meant a lot to him while he was in college was being able to talk to specific individuals. He was able to connect with people and feel valued as a human being. That transitioned to him trying to keep an open-door policy as much as he can. If he is in his office, he says he tries to keep his door open whenever possible.
“I would come out of class or something like that or I would just walk down, and I would be able to talk to Sean once every week or so,” said Justin Mascarin, an Honors Fellow in the Honors College.
Honors Fellows is a group of students who work with Oros in planning and working different HLC events throughout the year.
After undergrad he moved onto the University of Chicago. He was a part of Master of Arts Program in the Social Sciences or MAPSS. His degree was in the social sciences and chose history, specializing in the English Renaissance. He wanted to move on to pursue a History Ph.D, however, the job market involving the English Renaissance field was very high at the current time.
“A lot of my internships were in special events, student services and things like that. So, I ended up taking that track more so in the long run,” Oros said.
After finishing his master’s program, he had to decide what his next steps would be.
“I fell back on those experiences that I had at undergrad and decided that if nothing else I could put myself in the position where I could give back in the way that I had been given to and be able to help. If I could students be able to benefit from those same interactions that I had. I could put myself in that position to continue that cycle more or less, pay it forward,” Oros said.
He took an internship position he had in his honors program at Thiel College and made into a full-time paid position. He became the Honors Dietrich Institute Associate. From there, he moved on to the position he currently holds in the Honors Program at Bowling Green State University.
He has been at BGSU for 15 months. He is the Honors College advisor for students in the Deciding Student Program and the students in the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering according to his information on the Honors College website.
Kacee Ferrell Snyder, the director of the Center for Women and Gender Equity, was on the chair of the search committee when they were looking to fill his position. They did a phone interview with him and she remembers he had so much energy.
“I have never seen him without that energy and enthusiasm,” Snyder said.
That energy stood out in his in-person interview as well.
“He felt confident in any position he was in and there was just this innate goodness about him,” said Katrina Heilmeier, Honors College advisor and recruiter.
Snyder described how even when Oros is tired, he still keeps up the same energy and enthusiasm.
“You are going to know he’s there, he’s going to speak up, whether that be to lighten the mood or express his opinion,” Snyder said.
His office shelves are full of popcorn seasoning, various board games, art supplies, etc., any supplies he could need for one of the several HLC events he organizes throughout the year. On his door is a graphic advertising the three overnight trips offered to HLC members for this school year.
“In a way, my position has been very nebulous. I am the third person to actually have held it so far,” Oros said.
It is hard for him to know exactly how he has made his mark on the program so far, since he is not sure what it was like before he stepped into the position.
“I feel in many ways that I have essentially solidified what it is and what it isn’t in a lot of aspects. And I’ve definitely put more focus on the student interaction side of things. Not only am I doing the event planning and so forth, but I try to do in a way that I am purposefully creating spaces for community around that,” Oros said.
He wants to create a space where students can come and connect.
“I think Sean has an amazing way of making other students feel comfortable. I think part of that is because he feels so comfortable with who he is that it makes you feel comfortable to just be authentically yourself,” Heilmeir said.
Oros wanted to work with the Honors Fellow to create programs that worked for the students.
“He came in and he spent a month looking at the programs that we had and how those were going. What we did we tried to revamp them,” Mascarin said.
Mascarin describes how people return to events to talk with Oros. He says he has become a connection for the students. He put himself out there as the face as the HLC Coordinator and that brings students back.
Perseverance played a big role Oros journey to get where he is today. He described how as a child he struggled with several speech impediments. He had fixed all but one by the time he got to undergrad. He was still pronouncing the “sh” sound as a “s” sound.
When he first started at Thiel College, he was an education major and his professor was worried he would not get a job with the impediment, due to the worry that children would pick up on how he was pronouncing words. So, he referred him to the disability services.
He was then referred to an English professor who was also an honors professor. They then worked together through reciting a poem he wrote that involved bouncing back and forth between the sounds. Through that, he was able to correct the impediment.
Oros said, “I can respond well to hard, but fair. If you are going to challenge me to grow in an area, then I will accept that and continue with that. That is where I got a lot of my own operational philosophy, even though maybe sometimes I’m not that hard. I generally tend to be easy to deal with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.