Dating in college isn’t easy; BGSU seniors give their take on relationships as undergrads.
Emmani Jones, healthcare administration
What are your views on relationships in college?
“Your freshman and sophomore year, you should be single to try to figure yourself out, then junior and senior year, you could settle down. But I feel that your whole college experience you should be single, so you can do what you want to do. Relationships can sometimes have a lot of problems and I think your main focus should be school.”
How is it being single in college?
“It’s going good. I have a lot of options, but I’m single on purpose, because everyone isn’t faithful.”
What advice do you have for other singles at BGSU?
“Enjoy life and just stay single.”
Amber Childs, media sales
What are your views on relationships in college?
You should stay single for a certain amount of time … I honestly think it’s OK to stay single all four years, because you’re learning new things about yourself and you don’t know what you want 100%.”
How is it being single in college?
“I would like to stay single because my last relationship was a waste of time … relationships are a waste of time, especially at this age. You don’t know what you want and they don’t either.”
What advice do you have for other singles at BGSU?
“If you consider being in a relationship in college, know 100% what you want. If they don’t want the same things as you, don’t waste your time. Just cut them off and go on with the rest of your life.”
Landen Bates, communication
What are your views on relationships in college?
“I would say go for it if that’s what makes you happy. If you see yourself as being content with being in a relationship, by all means go for it. Now I will stress to not do long distance especially in your earlier years here … it can be a little difficult trying to keep a commitment to somebody when you have so many people around you.”
How is it being single in college?
“For me I just don’t have many options to choose from at this school … it’s not the best but it’s fine; I live my best life and do my thing, so.”
What advice do you have for other singles at BGSU?
“Do what you want to do … it all depends on what you are looking for out of life at that moment.”
Faith Evans, nursing
What are your views on relationships in college?
“My views on relationships in college are do what you want as long as it makes you happy. I probably would if I was given the opportunity, but it shouldn’t be something that you force.”
How is it being single in college?
“I wasn’t single my whole time in college, but I’ve had a good time. It’s actually allowed me to take a step back and grow in areas that I was lacking from my relationships that started before I come to college. It allowed me to know what I want in a person and I’ve been exposed to different males here on campus … and I’ve had a great time.”
What advice do you have for other singles at BGSU?
“Do you, boo. Keep growing and focus on your school work. Just wait because you have your whole life to search for a relationship; don’t search for that in college, just let it find you.”
Myles Johnson, advertising
What are your views on relationships in college?
“I don’t believe in them. Live life and do what you want, but if it works, it works.”
How is it being single in college?
“I’m enjoying myself, I’m single on purpose with no intention of being in a relationship. I prefer to be single because I’m still growing.”
What advice do you have for other singles at BGSU?
“First, do not get a girl because you are lonely. When you get attached, you’re more focused on her than your own goals. Find your focus, find your goal and focus on that … let relationships come as they come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.