Police Chief Michael Campbell has been with the campus police as an officer since 2011 and was promoted to chief in 2017. Though he detailed officers’ duties in a recent discussion, he also stated that the department’s main focus is to continue to promote positive community engagement on the campus.
Q: How are campus police working to reach out and connect to the student population at the University?
A: The department has a liaison program focused on community policing, so officers on every shift are assigned to academic buildings, residence halls or specific areas like athletics. The goal of that program is to have the officers go into those areas and interact with the faculty, staff and students in those areas and possibly attend meetings, provide trainings — but essentially, to provide a face to the department, hopefully, to build a positive relationship by talking with the police. ... It’s a good opportunity to have a casual conversation.
Q: How can the police work to continue to positively impact the campus climate?
A: What we talked about before is a good first step: continue to build positive relationships. Some types of programming (exist) as well, like Together We Ball. It’s a basketball game focused on building positive relationships with our multicultural students. We have law enforcement coming in and students alike, and we intermingle the teams. We’ve done coffee with a cop ideas as well, and the concept behind all of them is to bring people together. Most times when you interact with police, it could be a traumatic experience for you, or maybe you’re a victim of a crime, and they’re not always the most conducive environment(s) to have a casual conversation and build those positive relationships.
Q: What are the daily tasks for a campus police officer?
A: For our patrol areas, those officers in uniform that are in marked police cars, on a daily basis, they are going to be patrolling the streets looking for any type of suspicious activity, any violations of crime — things of that nature. They are also responding to emergency calls, so those could be alarms, medical calls, crimes and all, depending on what it is. (They) focus on the visibility aspect, enforcement aspect, and the last piece is focus on community connection. Getting out of their cars and going into those liaison buildings, interacting with the community and being approachable: those things are all important too.
Q: What are the different departments in the campus police?
A: As far as the different sections within our office ... we have the patrol section, officers within our detective unit, a K-9 officer, a compliance officer and administrative staff members, as well.
Q: How is the campus police trained for campus-related emergencies?
A: Our officers do various trainings throughout the year. We train on various table-top exercises, practical exercising. The University also has a comprehensive action plan for responding to different emergencies. It’s an all-hazards approach, knowing that we are not focusing on one specific emergency, but that there could be man-made, natural incidents and things of that nature.
Q: How do you work alongside the Bowling Green police department?
A: We are not unlike any other police department across the country where our police powers are confined to BGSU-owned property, but we have a mutual-aid agreement with the city of Bowling Green that allows us to patrol city streets and utilize those police powers within city limits, as well. We work closely with them, whether it’s working on calls together, interacting and also doing police activities, but also working collaboratively with community events. Understanding, too, that obviously our communities are very intertwined; not all students live on campus, and a lot of community members do come on campus, as well.
