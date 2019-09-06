In the Graduate Student Senate’s first general assembly of the year, President Rodney K. Rogers detailed the school’s strategic plan for 2019-2020.
Introducing himself to the new GSS senators, he discussed BGSU’s “Focus on the Future,” which consists of six objectives:
1. Redefining student success.
2. Increasing and connecting BGSU’s research and creative activities for public good.
3. Empowering and supporting BGSU’s people to achieve excellence.
4. Advancing BGSU’s impact through engagement.
5. Aligning for excellence and value.
6. Telling BGSU’s story.
Rogers spoke on his intentions to develop new programs and public research that both elevate the university’s master programs and meet post-traditional student needs.
“We have strength at Bowling Green with our opportunities and interests from students to be involved in (the) programs,” he said.
He also praised the graduate student’s efforts toward the strategic plan.
“It’s an important component of how we insure that we are providing our students with a superior educational experience,” he said.
In addition, Margaret Zoller Booth, the dean of the Graduate College, addressed GSS regarding the development of the university. She remarked on the importance of BGSU as a public school.
“The future of the United States is in high quality public institutions. … The future of the United States is in this room right now,” she said. “That’s why I’m here, and I know that’s why you’re here.”
Like Rogers, she praised the work of the GSS representatives toward the university.
“Because of everything you guys do, you help us become an even better public institution,” she said.
GSS will hold its next general assembly Sept. 20, from 3-5 p.m. in Room 115 of the Education Building. Additional dates can be found on the BGSU website.
