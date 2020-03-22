BGSU Parking Services will not be enforcing regular parking regulations during the remainder of the semester. As the university moves to online learning for the rest of the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have voiced concerns about what the enforcement policy will be.
classes are going online meaning my parking permit is competely useless meaning college has scammed me yet again— 𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐬𝐚𝐲 (@remsremmurd) March 12, 2020
“As long as you are within the two white lines and are not parked somewhere like a fire line or a handicapped space, or anywhere you aren’t normally supposed to, you’re going to be OK,” Tom Kelly manager of parking and shuttle services said.
Students are also concerned about the possibility of a refund if their previously purchased parking permits are no longer necessary.
“Bowling Green should refund people for everything that will no longer be available to us. Parking passes, housing and meal plans,” Joe Fargo said via Twitter.
Please consider: There is no reason to enforce on-campus parking during this period. Faculty/staff will not need the spaces. And those of us stuck on campus with potentially no food options would like to be able to park close to buy groceries.— Tyler🅿️ (@Hades948) March 10, 2020
There is no official statement from parking services concerning the decision to give refunds.
“The possibility of giving students credit is something we are still considering. We are learning hour by hour minute by minute about the situation. So if there is a decision about giving refunds or credit then it will be made sometime later in the semester,” Kelly said.
University shuttle services are also shut down for the foreseeable future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.