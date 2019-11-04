Bowling Green State University's Office of Off-Campus Student Services serves non-residential students and encourages them to become involved in on-campus activities to contribute to their college experience. Often, commuter students feel a disconnect between themselves and the general student population, so Commuter Appreciation Week, also known as CAW, is taken on as an opportunity to highlight the commuters on campus and remind them how they fit in and belong to the entire community at BGSU.
“Commuter Appreciation Week is a week-long full of events and resources on campus, put on by Off-Campus Student Services and UAO," Off-Campus Student Advisor, Renee Wott said. "This week is to show our appreciation of our commuter students and to provide some extra resources and programming for those students as well as the rest of campus."
CAW offers assistance and services throughout each day of the week for commuter students who may not be on campus for the regular programmed late-night events.
“We have not done CAW in about five years, so I am excited to see how it turns out next week.” Wott said. “I am most excited to interact with students who I do not already know and get to know them.”
Beginning on Monday, Nov. 4, there will be coffee and doughnuts in the commuter parking lots from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Make and Take Tuesday will take place in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Ballroom from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Chips, Dip and Bingo will take place in Ballroom Side A from 12:30-4:30 p.m.; Thursday, Healthy Eating with UAO will take place in the Union Mezzanine from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and on Friday, Service and Swag will take place in BTSU Room 208 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
