Two of Falcon Media’s print publications, the Obsidian multicultural magazine and the BG News weekly newspaper, will be joining forces to create content on diversity issues at BGSU.

In this special edition, Falcon Media and the Obsidian focus on multicultural events, clubs and leaders that have transformed BGSU to the university it is today. 

Other content includes music and movies featuring actors and musicians of color.  

The Obsidian and BG News collaborative print edition will be available in stands all over campus and in downtown Bowling Green starting Feb. 10. Head to BGFalconMedia.com to read and share content featured in the print edition as well as web-exclusive articles and videos.

