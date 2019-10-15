For its 40th year, BGSU’s MidAmerican Center for Contemporary Music is hosting its annual New Music Festival. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 16 and running until Saturday, Oct. 19, it will host several contemporary artists and musical exhibitions both on and off campus.
Kurt Doles, director of the MACCM, believes the festival is a landmark musical celebration.
“We’re one of the longest-tenured collegiate new music festivals in the country,” he wrote in an email.
The festival begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a performance by Los Angeles-based artist Miwa Matreyek, who utilizes her silhouette to interact inside her animations.
Matreyek is just the beginning of what Doles describes as “a broad range of performance offerings.”
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will consist of eight concerts, including orchestral and chamber performances at Kobacker Hall and Bryan Recital Hall, as well as an exhibition downtown at the Clazel Theater.
Some of the festival’s performers include:
Salvatore Macchia, composer and professor of string bass at University of Massachusetts.
György Kurtág, 93, a Budapest-based classical composer and pianist.
Sky Macklay, a composer, oboist and installation artist.
Mikel Kuehn, professor of music theory and composition at BGSU.
Christine Southworth, an experimental music composer, photographer and video artist.
The festival’s feature composer is Evan Ziporyn, a post-minimalism conductor, composer, multi-instrumentalist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“Alternative music fans will really enjoy (Ziporyn’s) music, he’s worked with everyone from Brian Eno to Paul Simon,” Doles wrote.
Ziporyn will make several appearances during the festival, including a performance at Kobacker Hall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., where he will premiere “Impulse Control,” a drum set and wind concert for the first time. The performance will be lead by Dan Piccolo, a percussionist and professor at BGSU.
The festival will also feature New Music Detroit, a chamber quintet, alongside guest performers, who “(perform) new and adventurous classical music in a wide variety of settings, for a wide variety of people,” according to its website.
The group’s exhibition, taking place Friday at 8 p.m. in Kobacker Hall, will feature video and electronics, Doles said.
Overall, Doles believes BGSU remains a fitting scene for the festival.
“BGSU has been known as a haven for new music activity for decades, and a disproportionate percentage of our alums are major performers and composers in the new music world both in the U.S. and abroad,” he wrote.
As a result, he hopes the festival will continue its place at the university.
“I hope that this festival will help solidify BGSU's place as a beacon of artistic freedom and excellence in the new music community, one that we've earned over 40 years of commitment to something that most folks never think about,” he wrote. “And we hope that students outside of the College of Musical Arts will take this opportunity to experience something new and different.”
For students and city residents interested in the festival, a tentative schedule of events is available at the College of Musical Arts website.
All concerts are free to attend, except for a closing performance from the BG Philharmonia Saturday, 8 p.m., at Kobacker Hall. Students who present their student ID at the door of this concert will get in for free. General admission tickets can be purchased for $8 at bgsu.edu/the-arts/tickets.
