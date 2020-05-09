As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the country, the financial impact some students are facing has become dire.
In an effort to lessen the effects, Bowling Green State University has allocated funds for students and families who are facing difficulties during this time through the Student Emergency Fund. The fund is geared toward helping students with expenses such as rent, food and internet services.
David Kielmeyer chief marketing and communications officer said, “Since the pandemic started, we’ve helped nearly 500 students and have distributed more than $115,000 in financial assistance.”
Kielmeyer said about $115,000 has been donated to the Student Emergency Fund as of mid-April. The donations have been coming in from different sectors including: faculty, staff, administrators, donors and alumni.
“There’s always the desire to do more,” he said. “We’ve been pleased with the results so far, but this is an unprecedented time.”
Dean of Students Chris Bullins said the funds are helping students pay for rent, food, access to internet and more.
“The majority of the funds have been for rent, and we have paid the landlords. For students needing food, we have provided gift cards to Wal-Mart,” Bullins said. “We work diligently to talk with the student within 2-3 business days after they submit their request. We try to ensure the funds are processed within 2-3 business days after speaking with them.”
For more information on the Student Emergency Fund, visit the FAQ page on the BGSU website.
