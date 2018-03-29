What inspired you to become a Morale Captain?
I got inspired when I was a participant last year, and that was my first year dancing. My Morale Captain inspired me to do it. I had such a great time, and she had me so pumped up.
What goals do you have for ZiggyThon?
My personal goal—I have a couple actually—is I’m trying to get as many people to sign up as I can for the Dance Marathon event, and I want to reach $1,200 for my goal for fundraising.
What are you most excited about for this year’s Dance Marathon program?
The thing that I’m most excited about is during the event, actually: meeting all the Miracle Kids and seeing all the smiles on their faces.
What would you like to say to someone who is interested in joining ZiggyThon in the future or helping this cause?
I was actually on the fence about it when I was going to sign up to dance, but I did it. Doing the event changed my mind greatly, actually, just thinking about all of the Miracle Kids. Think of all the things you could do as a kid, all the fun things you could do. A lot of these kids can’t do that; they’re hospitalized, or they can’t leave their house. They’re extremely sick. Just seeing all these kids and what all this money is doing for them so they can actually do all the things you could do as a kid.
