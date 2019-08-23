Opening Weekend is full of activities for students to participate in to acclimate being at college for the first time.
According to BGSU’s website, “Opening Weekend is an opportunity for first-year students to continue exploring campus after their Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration visit and become better acquainted with their surroundings and their peers. It is an introduction to their first semester at BGSU as well as an opportunity to build school spirit and excitement.”
However, Opening Weekend would not go as smoothly as it does now without the help of Opening Weekend Group Leaders. According to BGSU’s website, “Opening Weekend Group Leaders play an integral role, ensuring first-year students have a smooth, enjoyable, and successful transition to BGSU.”
Below are a few OWGLs and their favorite memories of Opening Weekend from their freshman years.
Molly Marody
Year: Sophomore
Majors: Spanish and English
Hometown: St. Clairsville, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “All the late-night conversations with my new best friends.”
Carollynn Judge
Year: Sophomore
Major/Minor: Forensic biology, forensic chemistry and chemistry
Hometown: Lorain, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “Getting to explore campus with my neighbors and having them become some of my best friends.”
Grant Fisher
Year: Sophomore
Major: Business analytics
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “Getting to know my OWGL, Alyssa.”
Luke Dahlinghaus
Year: Sophomore
Major: Computer science
Hometown: Russia, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “Meeting new people.”
Chaz McPeak
Year: Sophomore
Major: Broadcast journalism
Hometown: Kirtland, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “My favorite memory of opening weekend is Meijer Madness.”
Nate Halm
Yearl: Sophomore
Major: PPEL
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Favorite memory of Opening Weekend: “Cornhole on the lawn or the Playfair in the football stadium.”
