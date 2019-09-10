Voting for Homecoming royalty is going on now through 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Find out more about each member of the Homecoming Court:
Coniyah McKinney
Year and major: Senior communication and theater education major
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in theater education and becoming a performing arts educator and administrator
Campus involvement: Director of Voices at BGSU, Ronald E. McNair Scholar, SMART team leader, Office of Admissions student recruitment team member, Chi Alpha Epsilon Honor Society
Falcon Funded project: Voices at BGSU annual tour
Why homecoming court? I thought, “Wow, this was really exciting,” coming into senior (year), this was not an experience I’ve ever had. … Once I learned more about the initiatives with homecoming and that we would be raising money for causes at BGSU made me very excited, because I'm all for serving the community, specifically being a servant leader to the Bowling Green State University community.
Nia Little
Year and major: Senior biology major, chemistry minor
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Campus involvement: Vice president of Curly Connection, Chi Alpha Epsilon Honor Society, Sidney A. Ribeau President's Leadership scholar, Thompson scholar
Plans after graduation: Attending medical school and becoming a medical doctor (cosmetic surgeon, holistic health or dermatologist)
Falcon Funded project: Thompson Scholars, scholarships provided for high school students who attend Detroit Public Schools
Why homecoming court? It was really out of my comfort zone because I don’t like to be the center of attention, but I decided to because I noticed how last year the court wasn’t very diverse, so I wanted that to be something new this year … a more diverse court, and it would just be nice to see a minority student on homecoming court.
Meghan McKinley
Year and major: Senior ethnic studies major
Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio
Plans after graduation: Receiving anMA in ethnic studies or community organizing/student affairs
Campus involvement: Founder of the Asian Student Union
Falcon Funded project: Asian Student Union
Why homecoming court? I love this community, I love BGSU. ... It has had such a strong impact on my development as a person and has given me opportunities and ideas of everything I can be and I want people to see someone who looks like me on court. I want ASU to get that recognition and representation; I want to be seen.
Eric Minus
Year and major: Senior computer science major, minor in mathematics
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Plans after graduation: Working as a software developer; recently received a full time offer from Nationwide in Columbus
Campus involvement: Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership scholar, student leadership assistant, community outreach chair for Feed My Starving Children
Falcon Funded project: New Student Orientation
Why homecoming court? I feel like it was a way for me to kind of inspire students that are trying to seek to leave a legacy at BGSU. I felt like it was my chance to really talk about what I’ve done during my time and express how much I love BGSU.
Madison Stump
Year and major: Senior environmental policy major
Hometown: Commerce Township, Michigan
Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in public history and getting an internship with National Park Service in the interpretation division
Campus involvement: Honors College, student leadership assistant, director of Governmental Relations in Undergraduate Student Government, leadership team for BGSU Alternative Breaks, member of Omicron Delta Kappa
Falcon Funded project: Honors College
Why homecoming court? I wanted to share my experiences with the public. … I want to show prospective students the legacy the can leave and I want to show alumni the foundation they have left that I’ve been able to build on. And I want to show BGSU staff, faculty and my peers the legacy and impact they’ve had on my life.
Estee Miller
Year and major: Junior human development and family studies major
Hometown: Oakwood, Ohio
Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in public administration
Campus involvement: University Activities Organization, Undergraduate Student Government, member of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Residence Hall Honorary, Collegiate 4H
Falcon Funded project: Food Insecurity
Why homecoming court? It’s a really great way to showcase your BGSU spirit and pride, and it's a great way to network with different people and different audiences as well.
Erika Lindsay
Year and major: Senior double major in communication science and disorders and Spanish
Hometown: Marine City, Michigan
Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in Pathology and working as a speech language pathologist for bilingual kids
Campus involvement: Director of Lady Parts Improv, vice president of National Student Speech and Language Hearing Association
Falcon Funded project: Center for Women and Gender Equity
Why homecoming court? I love BGSU, and this is where I wanted to be.
Ashkan Dastani
Year and major: Senior computer science major, minor in data science
Hometown: Hyderabad, India
Plans after graduation: Finding a full-time job
Campus involvement: Member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, vice president of India Student Association, student ambassador for International Programs and Partnerships, Association for Computing Machinery, Global Connections
Falcon Funded project: International Student Fund
Why homecoming court? I strongly believe that every student at BGSU should break the bridge and indulge themselves in activities which would allow them to learn new cultures and have a variety of human interaction in their life.
Noah Brown
Major: Adolescent/young adult integrated math education
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Campus involvement: Campus tour guide, Dance Marathon morale captain, resident adviser, BGSU Math Camp, Bowling Green Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Falcon Funded project: College of Education and Human Development
Maison DeWalt
Major: Supply chain management and international business
Hometown: Medina, Ohio
Campus involvement: Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership Academy, Honors College, Honors Learning Community, Honors College Student Advisory Board, Undergraduate Student Government, senior student leadership assistant
Falcon Funded project: C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership
Why Homecoming Court? BGSU has been a tremendous blessing in my life. I am very thankful for the friendships I have been able to form over the course of my time here. Moreover, my involvements, especially my work as a Student Leadership Assistant (SLA), have afforded me the opportunity to grow and help others due the same. I truly believe there is something for everyone at BGSU. We just need to take the time to explore what that is and pursue it when we find it. My hope is that all who visit or attend this institution recognize the great community we have here and that is something special to be a part of the "falcon family."
