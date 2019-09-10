Homecoming 9/10
Photo by Ian Campbell

Voting for Homecoming royalty is going on now through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Find out more about each member of the Homecoming Court: 

 

Coniyah McKinney

McKinney

Year and major: Senior communication and theater education major

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in theater education and becoming a performing arts educator and administrator

Campus involvement: Director of Voices at BGSU, Ronald E. McNair Scholar, SMART team leader, Office of Admissions student recruitment team member, Chi Alpha Epsilon Honor Society

Falcon Funded project: Voices at BGSU annual tour

Why homecoming court? I thought, “Wow, this was really exciting,” coming into senior (year), this was not an experience I’ve ever had. … Once I learned more about the initiatives with homecoming and that we would be raising money for causes at BGSU made me very excited, because I'm all for serving the community, specifically being a servant leader to the Bowling Green State University community.

Nia Little

Little

Year and major: Senior biology major, chemistry minor

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Campus involvement: Vice president of Curly Connection, Chi Alpha Epsilon Honor Society, Sidney A. Ribeau President's Leadership scholar, Thompson scholar

Plans after graduation: Attending medical school and becoming a medical doctor (cosmetic surgeon, holistic health or dermatologist)

Falcon Funded project: Thompson Scholars, scholarships provided for high school students who attend Detroit Public Schools

Why homecoming court? It was really out of my comfort zone because I don’t like to be the center of attention, but I decided to because I noticed how last year the court wasn’t very diverse, so I wanted that to be something new this year … a more diverse court, and it would just be nice to see a minority student on homecoming court.

Meghan McKinley

McKinley

Year and major: Senior ethnic studies major

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Plans after graduation: Receiving anMA in ethnic studies or community organizing/student affairs

Campus involvement: Founder of the Asian Student Union

Falcon Funded project: Asian Student Union

Why homecoming court? I love this community, I love BGSU. ... It has had such a strong impact on my development as a person and has given me opportunities and ideas of everything I can be and I want people to see someone who looks like me on court. I want ASU to get that recognition and representation; I want to be seen. 

Eric Minus 

Minus

Year and major: Senior computer science major, minor in mathematics

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Plans after graduation: Working as a software developer; recently received a full time offer from Nationwide in Columbus

Campus involvement: Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership scholar, student leadership assistant, community outreach chair for Feed My Starving Children

Falcon Funded project: New Student Orientation

Why homecoming court? I feel like it was a way for me to kind of inspire students that are trying to seek to leave a legacy at BGSU. I felt like it was my chance to really talk about what I’ve done during my time and express how much I love BGSU.

Madison Stump

Stump

Year and major: Senior environmental policy major

Hometown: Commerce Township, Michigan

Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in public history and getting an internship with National Park Service in the interpretation division

Campus involvement: Honors College, student leadership assistant, director of Governmental Relations in Undergraduate Student Government, leadership team for BGSU Alternative Breaks, member of Omicron Delta Kappa

Falcon Funded project: Honors College

Why homecoming court? I wanted to share my experiences with the public. … I want to show prospective students the legacy the can leave and I want to show alumni the foundation they have left that I’ve been able to build on. And I want to show BGSU staff, faculty and my peers the legacy and impact they’ve had on my life.

Estee Miller

Miller

Year and major: Junior human development and family studies major

Hometown: Oakwood, Ohio

Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in public administration

Campus involvement: University Activities Organization, Undergraduate Student Government, member of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Residence Hall Honorary, Collegiate 4H

Falcon Funded project: Food Insecurity

Why homecoming court? It’s a really great way to showcase your BGSU spirit and pride, and it's a great way to network with different people and different audiences as well.

 

Erika Lindsay

Lindsay

Year and major: Senior double major in communication science and disorders and Spanish

Hometown: Marine City, Michigan

Plans after graduation: Receiving an MA in Pathology and working as a speech language pathologist for bilingual kids

Campus involvement: Director of Lady Parts Improv, vice president of National Student Speech and Language Hearing Association

Falcon Funded project: Center for Women and Gender Equity

Why homecoming court? I love BGSU, and this is where I wanted to be.

Ashkan Dastani

Dastani

Year and major: Senior computer science major, minor in data science

Hometown: Hyderabad, India

Plans after graduation: Finding a full-time job

Campus involvement: Member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, vice president of India Student Association, student ambassador for International Programs and Partnerships, Association for Computing Machinery, Global Connections

Falcon Funded project: International Student Fund

Why homecoming court? I strongly believe that every student at BGSU should break the bridge and indulge themselves in activities which would allow them to learn new cultures and have a variety of human interaction in their life.

Noah Brown

Meet your Morale Captains: Noah Brown

Brown

Major: Adolescent/young adult integrated math education 

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Campus involvement: Campus tour guide, Dance Marathon morale captain, resident adviser, BGSU Math Camp, Bowling Green Council of Teachers of Mathematics

Falcon Funded project: College of Education and Human Development

 

Maison DeWalt

DeWalt

Major: Supply chain management and international business

Hometown: Medina, Ohio

Campus involvement: Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership Academy, Honors College, Honors Learning Community, Honors College Student Advisory Board, Undergraduate Student Government, senior student leadership assistant

Falcon Funded project: C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership

Why Homecoming Court? BGSU has been a tremendous blessing in my life. I am very thankful for the friendships I have been able to form over the course of my time here. Moreover, my involvements, especially my work as a Student Leadership Assistant (SLA), have afforded me the opportunity to grow and help others due the same. I truly believe there is something for everyone at BGSU. We just need to take the time to explore what that is and pursue it when we find it. My hope is that all who visit or attend this institution recognize the great community we have here and that is something special to be a part of the "falcon family."

