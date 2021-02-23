Next month the Undergraduate Student Government elections for president and vice president will take place.
Election week is set to begin on March 29 and end on April 1.
Voting will begin around 8 a.m. that Monday as well, and the results will be announced through a campus-wide email at 12 p.m. on April 2.
If you are an undergraduate student who is enrolled in the spring semester of 2021, then you are eligible to campaign for these positions. Those who are interested will be required to attend at least one information session before starting their campaign.
The last chance to run and attend a session is Feb 25 at 7:15 p.m.
If you are interested in running, please visit the USG website for the zoom link and contact the USG Chief Administrator, Alyissa Horn, at amhorn@bgsu.edu for further questions.
